windows-11-gets-new-preview-version-with-bug-fix-on-amd-processors

That Windows 15 has a lot of bugs is not novelty, as this is relatively common in launching any operating system. Today (15), Microsoft released the build 660.15 for beta and Release Preview testers and with a mega bugfix and a highlight for a in particular: the performance drop of AMD processors.

Windows Update aggravates problem with AMD processors

On October 5th, AMD CPU owners complained about a possible downsizing of up to 15% in performance, something more felt when running games. According to the manufacturer’s publication, the problems were concentrated in two points: the L3 cache latency, internal component, and the “Preferred Core” feature, a function that takes running tasks to the chip’s most powerful core.

Today’s release ( KB500674) should solve this flaw and fix many other minor, but no less important ones. This is the case, for example, with the Start Menu that didn’t work properly and the problematic taskbar that insisted on displaying the old layout, even after upgrading to Windows 11.

Another fix was also about the operating system startup process that caused a generalized crash, in addition to possible freezes related to incompatibilities with the interrupt handling given by certain processors. The developers say they have also solved a flaw that caused distortion in the audios captured by digital assistants and another one that caused slow moving windows, if the File Explorer was visible on the screen.

As already As mentioned, the list of bugs is extensive and may have a fix for that specific bug on your machine, so it’s good to take a look at the full listing released by Microsoft. As it is already forwarded to the system test channels, soon the patch package should also reach the stable version of the system.

Source: Microsoft