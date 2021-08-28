andre russell fastest fifty: watch video andre russell hits the fastest half-century in cpl history, in 14 balls, surpasses jp duminys 15 ball record

Highlights

New Delhi

West Indies’ star all-rounder Andre Russell has created history in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021). Russell, playing for Jamaica Tallawahs, completed his half-century off 14 balls in the match against St. Lucia Kings. This is the fastest fifty in CPL history.

Earlier this record was in the name of former South African batsman JP Duminy, who completed his half-century in 15 balls against Trinibago Knight Riders for Barbados Tridents in the year 2019.

Russell hit 6 sixes and 3 fours in his unbeaten half-century. He scored runs at a strike rate of 357.14 during this period. Earlier, St Lucia won the toss and elected to field first.

Jamaica Tallawahs scored 255 runs for 5 wickets. This is the second highest total in CPL history. At number one is the team of Knight Riders, who scored 267 runs for 2 wickets at Sabina Park in the year 2019. Talawahas’s previous highest score was 241 for 4 against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 2019.

Apart from the half-century of Russell (Andre Russell Fastest half century cpl) from his side, opener Kenner Lewis scored 48 while Chadwick Walton scored 47 runs. While Haider Ali contributed 45 runs. Captain Rovman Powell scored 38 runs in 26 balls.

Chasing the target of 256 runs, St Lucia Kings team were bundled out for 135 runs in 17.3 overs. Tim David scored 56 runs for St Lucia. Miguel Pretorius took 4 wickets for Jamaica.