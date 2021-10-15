acer-admits-leakage-of-information-from-sellers-and-distributors

Acer admitted this Friday (15) being the victim of a cyber incident that resulted in the compromise of information from vendors and distributors in India, also affecting the company’s own device users. The case happened after the invasion of a server belonging to their after-sales systems, with a volume whose records can affect millions of people who purchased machines in the country.

The news of the publication of the information was given, first, by the organization PrivacyAffair, focused on privacy and protection of personal data. According to the researchers, the set was released by a member of the cybercriminal group Desorden and contains logins, passwords and personal information obtained from the brand’s partners, including data that personally identifies individuals and can be used in new scams. A sample, with thousand entries, proves the veracity of the material.

In total this would be 35 GB of files in an information set that would also include internal information of the company’s Indian operations. According to the criminals, banking and financial data, as well as audit reports and other documents that should be confidential are also part of the leak, which does not include direct emails, with the responsible person promising to leak an even more complete data collection in the future.