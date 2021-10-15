Xbox Game Pass: How to subscribe to the service at 60% off
The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the most rewarding video game services today. For a monthly fee of R$ 60,100, players have access to a catalog of more than 199 games on Microsoft consoles and on PC and, through Xbox Cloud Gaming, can also play selected titles on mobile phones and tablets.
- What games are available on Xbox Cloud Gaming?
- All about Xbox Xbox Cloud Gaming in Brazil
- GeForce Now: everything about the arrival of the service in Brazil
An offer that makes the service even more attractive is the possibility of paying a little more than R$ 100,60 for a year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, abandoning the monthly fee that would add up to a total of R$ 199 ,88 in the same period.
The discount, which amounts to 60%, It’s made possible by a limited promotion from Microsoft that allows you to migrate your annual plan from Xbox Live Gold to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You can check on the company’s official website if the promotion is still running. The migration will only be allowed for users who have a Brazilian account with Microsoft and no Game Pass subscription active at the time of exchange.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!
Game Pass Website offers time conversion from Xbox Live Gold to Xbox Game Pass, making it cheaper alternative for subscribers (Image: Playback/Screenshot/Chanaltech)
Step by step how to guarantee one year of Game Pass for R$ 199,99
Step 1: