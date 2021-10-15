Xbox Game Pass: How to subscribe to the service at 60% off

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the most rewarding video game services today. For a monthly fee of R$ 60,100, players have access to a catalog of more than 199 games on Microsoft consoles and on PC and, through Xbox Cloud Gaming, can also play selected titles on mobile phones and tablets.

An offer that makes the service even more attractive is the possibility of paying a little more than R$ 100,60 for a year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, abandoning the monthly fee that would add up to a total of R$ 199 ,88 in the same period.

The discount, which amounts to 60%, It’s made possible by a limited promotion from Microsoft that allows you to migrate your annual plan from Xbox Live Gold to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You can check on the company’s official website if the promotion is still running. The migration will only be allowed for users who have a Brazilian account with Microsoft and no Game Pass subscription active at the time of exchange.

Game Pass Website offers time conversion from Xbox Live Gold to Xbox Game Pass, making it cheaper alternative for subscribers (Image: Playback/Screenshot/Chanaltech)

Step by step how to guarantee one year of Game Pass for R$ 199,99

Step 1:

Check if your Microsoft account is located in Brazil. To check this information, simply log in with your account on the Microsoft website and access the “Your Information” tab.

“Your Information” tab of Microsoft website shows account country or region (Image: Replay/Capture of Screen/Canaltech)

Step 2:

Make sure there is no Xbox Game Pass balance or subscription currently active. This information can be checked on the Microsoft website after logging in with the account that will redeem the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate promotion.

Picture shows that there is an active Xbox Game Pass subscription. Conversion would not work in this case (Image: Playback/Screen Capture/Canaltech)

Step 3:

Buy a 1 year card Xbox Live Gold, which can be found in Brazilian markets or electronic retail, starting at R$ 199,88.

Card of 12 months of Xbox Live Gold can be purchased at electronic retail (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

Step 4:

Redeem the Xbox Live Gold card code to your Microsoft account. With the card code in hand, it’s time to redeem the code in the Microsoft account located in Brazil and which does not have any active Xbox Game Pass subscription. The card must be redeemed on the code tab or gift card of the Microsoft website.

Step 5:

go to the Game Pass Ultimate website and convert Xbox Live Gold time. With the Live Gold year redeemed, the Game Pass Ultimate website will give you the option to convert all the time to the service with games in the catalog. If you have never been a Game Pass subscriber, you will be charged a fee of R$ 5. For those who have already been a subscriber, you will need to pay the monthly fee of R$ 44,44.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, plus access to more than 99 console and PC games. Microsoft offers the ability to convert service times during a transition period. It is always important to check if the conversion is still valid before purchasing your Live Gold card.

