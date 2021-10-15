living-fossil!-rare-and-ancient-alligatorfish-are-mysteriously-found-in-the-us

Image: Breeding/Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks

It is common in Kansas to find alligator fish, but not the type caught by Smith. The animal has a wider nose and looks like alligators that live in the United States. These rare creatures can be seen in southwest Ohio, southern Illinois, and the Mississippi River drainage basin, which extends to the southern Gulf of Mexico, so it is not native to the region where it was found.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!