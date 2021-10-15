Living fossil! Rare and ancient alligatorfish are mysteriously found in the US
In 18 September, on the Neosho river, located in the US state of Kansas, a fisherman was caught with a very different fish. Measuring about 1,80 meter and weighing 10 kilos, the creature has a head shaped like an alligator.
Researchers and biologists in the region still cannot say how the animal ended up in Kansas, this being the third time that species that are not native to the region are found there. In the state, it is prohibited to release fish in rivers that are not part of that habitat, as this can cause environmental imbalance and spread diseases.
The origin of the fish will be investigated through other means , such as microchemical testing and genetic identification, by the state’s Department of Parks and Wildlife. The suspicion is that the animal was released by an aquarium or by an inhabitant who took care of the creature as a pet.
Source: CNN
