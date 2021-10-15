Living fossil! Rare and ancient alligatorfish are mysteriously found in the US

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
1
living-fossil!-rare-and-ancient-alligatorfish-are-mysteriously-found-in-the-us

In 18 September, on the Neosho river, located in the US state of Kansas, a fisherman was caught with a very different fish. Measuring about 1,80 meter and weighing 10 kilos, the creature has a head shaped like an alligator.

  • Living fossils: meet 10 prehistoric animals that still exist today
  • US fishers find fish with “human teeth”
  • Invasive and poisonous fish is found for the 3rd time in Fernando de Noronha

Known as

gar alligator, or alligator fish, the animal is considered by biology to be a living fossil because it is one of the few beings that have existed for millions of years. The first fossil record of the animal’s appearance is 80 millions of years ago. Danny Lee Smith, the fisherman who found the alligatorfish, said he had found others of the type, spotted and with a long or short nose, but never one like the “new” specimen. “When he first came out of the water I was shocked, stunned. I’ve seen a

gar

jump, but nothing like this has done. It’s something unique in life,” said the fisherman to the local press.

Image: Breeding/Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks

It is common in Kansas to find alligator fish, but not the type caught by Smith. The animal has a wider nose and looks like alligators that live in the United States. These rare creatures can be seen in southwest Ohio, southern Illinois, and the Mississippi River drainage basin, which extends to the southern Gulf of Mexico, so it is not native to the region where it was found.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Researchers and biologists in the region still cannot say how the animal ended up in Kansas, this being the third time that species that are not native to the region are found there. In the state, it is prohibited to release fish in rivers that are not part of that habitat, as this can cause environmental imbalance and spread diseases.

The origin of the fish will be investigated through other means , such as microchemical testing and genetic identification, by the state’s Department of Parks and Wildlife. The suspicion is that the animal was released by an aquarium or by an inhabitant who took care of the creature as a pet.

Source: CNN

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

660

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Bhavina Patel Tokyo Paralympics: Bhavina Patel won India’s first medal in Tokyo Paralympics – tokyo paralympics bhavinaben patel table tennis final live update

Bhavina Patel Tokyo Paralympics: Bhavina Patel won India’s first medal in Tokyo Paralympics – tokyo paralympics bhavinaben patel table tennis final live update

August 29, 2021
Photo of How to Create a Bootable Pen Drive to Install Windows 11

How to Create a Bootable Pen Drive to Install Windows 11

October 6, 2021
Photo of Fast & Furious 9 | Discover the car created exclusively for the film

Fast & Furious 9 | Discover the car created exclusively for the film

October 5, 2021
Photo of Astronauts pilot Russian spacecraft to another “port” on the ISS; know the reason

Astronauts pilot Russian spacecraft to another “port” on the ISS; know the reason

September 28, 2021
Back to top button