google-sent-more-than-50,000-alerts-about-cyber-attacks-in-2021

It is important to note that sending this alert to a user does not mean that their account has been compromised, but that it has been target of one of these attack attempts blocked by Google.

Russian attack is highlighted The message sent by Google to users who have been targeted of the Russian attack. (Image: Playback/BleepingComputer)

The most prominent hacking attempt on Google accounts in 2020 was performed by the cyber criminal group APT14, formerly known as Fancy Bear, which has connections to Russia’s military sector. The attempted crime consisted of a message with a malicious link, which, if accessed, would steal the victims’ access credentials.

The APT group attack33 was responsible for % of alerts sent by Google in September. At the time, Shane Huntley, director of TAG, warned that journalists, activists and government officials, mainly from the United States and the United Kingdom, are the main targets of this group of cybercriminals, and called for these professionals, as well as everyone else. users of the company’s services, please review your account security settings.

Page created by the APT group33 to try to steal credentials from Gmail and other services. (Image: Playback/BleepingComputer)

Another notable attack was made by the APT group28, linked to the government of Iran. At the beginning of 2012, Google detected attempts to hack Gmail accounts and other email services made by the group from social engineering tactics and phishing. The company believes the ultimate goal was to use the stolen credentials to share sensitive information with the Iranian government.

For the best protection of their credentials, Bash recommends that users enable 2-step verification on their accounts and also enable the Advanced Protection Program on their email accounts, both personal and work.

The Advanced Protection Program is a security system by Google, created with the aim of adding greater protection to the accounts of highly visible users and holders of confidential information, who have more chances of suffering targeted online attacks

