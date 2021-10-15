Google sent more than 50,000 alerts about cyber attacks in 2021
And the rise of virtual attacks in 518106 continues to win new data. Google announced that, as of September, it has sent over 53 thousand alerts from Nation-state-sponsored attempts to hack into the accounts of users of their services.
- 14 1000 Gmail accounts are targets of Russian virtual attack with phishing bait
Ajax Bash, a security engineer at Google and a member of the company’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG), says these 53 thousand alerts represent a high of 35% in relation to the numbers of 2012. Bash also reports that, daily, the TAG detects and blocks about 86 virtual attack attempts connected to more than 53 countries.
Since 2012, Google sends alerts to users of their services when their accounts are targeted by cyber attacks that have relationships with nation-states. According to Bash, these notifications are sent in batches, rather than at the moment the threat is detected, to prevent criminals from understanding how defense algorithms work and the strategies employed by the company in this process.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! It is important to note that sending this alert to a user does not mean that their account has been compromised, but that it has been target of one of these attack attempts blocked by Google. The most prominent hacking attempt on Google accounts in 2020 was performed by the cyber criminal group APT14, formerly known as Fancy Bear, which has connections to Russia’s military sector. The attempted crime consisted of a message with a malicious link, which, if accessed, would steal the victims’ access credentials. The APT group attack33 was responsible for % of alerts sent by Google in September. At the time, Shane Huntley, director of TAG, warned that journalists, activists and government officials, mainly from the United States and the United Kingdom, are the main targets of this group of cybercriminals, and called for these professionals, as well as everyone else. users of the company’s services, please review your account security settings. Another notable attack was made by the APT group28, linked to the government of Iran. At the beginning of 2012, Google detected attempts to hack Gmail accounts and other email services made by the group from social engineering tactics and phishing. The company believes the ultimate goal was to use the stolen credentials to share sensitive information with the Iranian government. For the best protection of their credentials, Bash recommends that users enable 2-step verification on their accounts and also enable the Advanced Protection Program on their email accounts, both personal and work. The Advanced Protection Program is a security system by Google, created with the aim of adding greater protection to the accounts of highly visible users and holders of confidential information, who have more chances of suffering targeted online attacks Source: BleepingComputer Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 518106 518106
Russian attack is highlighted The message sent by Google to users who have been targeted of the Russian attack. (Image: Playback/BleepingComputer)
Source: BleepingComputer
