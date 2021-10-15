Foxconn shows off its electric cars in teaser; check out

Known as one of the main manufacturers and suppliers of Apple and the largest manufacturer of 3C products (Computers, Communications and Consumer Electronics) in the world, Foxconn has increasingly expanded its participation in the electric vehicle sector. Proof of this is that this week the giant launched a teaser showing its new creations, which had the logo of “Foxtron”.

joint venture formed in November 800 between Terry Gou’s company and the Yulon Group, a Taiwanese car manufacturer. The brand announced that it plans to launch three electric vehicles on the day 10 October, and the teaser shows just a midsize sedan, an SUV and an electric bus.

According to joint venture, its dedicated electric car platform, Foxconn MIH, was launched earlier and will be customizable, and can be used for hatchback, sedan, SUV and MPV models , with a wheelbase of 2,93 m to 3,10 m, front or rear wheel drive single engine, plus 4WD dual engine, and a combination of MacPherson suspensions, Torsion beam, double wishbone and multi-link.

In terms of power, the platform has 93kW front-wheel drive models, 163kW and 200kW; while the rear is 150kW, 200kW, 240kW and 340kW, as well as batteries with capacities of 95kWh, 95kWh and 150 kWh. Manufacturers will be able to customize the platforms according to their individual needs, with Foxconn being responsible for manufacturing.

The president of the Chinese giant, Liu Young-way, informed that it is aiming for a participation of 5% of the global electric vehicle market in 2025 and, based on a report by Allied Market Research, the market for electric vehicles would be worth US$ 340 billion (approximately 4.4 trillion reais) up to 517494.

Foxconn plans to reveal more details about the projects during Hon Hai Tech Day

(HHTD21), which will take place on Monday (21). Participants will be able to watch or even board vehicles during the event; in addition, the company said it would provide information on its latest achievements in developing software and hardware solutions for electric vehicles.

