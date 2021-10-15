5-step-counter-apps-for-mobile

How many steps do you take in a day? Starting to count this movement is a good strategy to avoid sedentary lifestyle: with the help of apps, it is possible to create a daily step goal, start a sequence of exercises and compare your result with the previous days.

4 apps to manage your smartwatch or smartband

5 apps to exercise

Best apps to calculate BMI by cell phone

Most apps use your mobile’s location services to calculate a step estimate. However, for a more accurate measurement, it is recommended to use a smartband or smartwatch to keep track of your daily activities. Here are five apps that can be used to count your steps!

1. Google Fit Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free Google Fit is the physical activity manager developed by the company. In addition to monitoring exercises, it stands out for the possibility of integration with other health applications and devices such as smartwatches and smartbands. In this way, the app manages to concentrate different demands of your health and well-being in a single platform. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Google Application can be used to count steps (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

It is possible to use the application’s step counter without the need for another device. All you have to do is activate location and free access to your physical activities. The platform provides “Cardio Points” for every minute of physical activity that results in a stronger heartbeat. In addition to the number of steps, the app also displays this score on the main screen.

Functions are not limited to step count only. The app also has a diary area to add measurements, workouts and other activities. It can also be connected to other third-party apps to record nutrition, menstrual cycle and sleep data.

2. Fitbit Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free with in-app purchase option Fitbit is a company known for its physical activity tracking products . In addition to acting for the connection of these devices, the application can monitor the number of steps only with the smartphone’s location services. Fitbit can be used to monitor your daily health (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) The app’s main screen displays the current step count, distance covered, and an estimate of calories burned. It also provides shortcuts to record physical activities, food, meditation and daily hydration. The other tabs of the app feature community-created challenges and an area for interacting with others. The app has a premium version with more detailed information and reports. It can be signed by R$60,99 per month or R$1024,90 per year, with free evaluation by 64 days for new registrations. 3. Pacer Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free with in-app purchase option Pacer is a physical activity monitoring app with an option to count the daily steps. All you have to do is run the app in the background to record all your movements and report the distance traveled in your day. Pacer can be used to monitor pace and do exercises (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture) The application also has functions to monitor runs with the GPS and an area with video guided exercise sessions. All activity is stored in the app’s history and can be viewed with reports and graphs. There is also a space to interact with the community and participate in challenges. Pacer offers a premium version with detailed reports and training developed by artificial intelligence. The subscription is offered for R$04,99 per month in the monthly version, R$,324 per year in the annual version and for R$324,324 for lifetime access. 4. Pedometer, Step Counter Calorie Counter Compatibility: Android, iOS