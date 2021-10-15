5 step counter apps for mobile
How many steps do you take in a day? Starting to count this movement is a good strategy to avoid sedentary lifestyle: with the help of apps, it is possible to create a daily step goal, start a sequence of exercises and compare your result with the previous days.
Most apps use your mobile’s location services to calculate a step estimate. However, for a more accurate measurement, it is recommended to use a smartband or smartwatch to keep track of your daily activities. Here are five apps that can be used to count your steps!
1. Google Fit
Android, iOS

Google Fit is the physical activity manager developed by the company. In addition to monitoring exercises, it stands out for the possibility of integration with other health applications and devices such as smartwatches and smartbands. In this way, the app manages to concentrate different demands of your health and well-being in a single platform.
Google Fit is the physical activity manager developed by the company. In addition to monitoring exercises, it stands out for the possibility of integration with other health applications and devices such as smartwatches and smartbands. In this way, the app manages to concentrate different demands of your health and well-being in a single platform.
Google Application can be used to count steps (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
It is possible to use the application’s step counter without the need for another device. All you have to do is activate location and free access to your physical activities. The platform provides “Cardio Points” for every minute of physical activity that results in a stronger heartbeat. In addition to the number of steps, the app also displays this score on the main screen.
Functions are not limited to step count only. The app also has a diary area to add measurements, workouts and other activities. It can also be connected to other third-party apps to record nutrition, menstrual cycle and sleep data.
2. Fitbit
Fitbit is a company known for its physical activity tracking products. In addition to acting for the connection of these devices, the application can monitor the number of steps only with the smartphone's location services.
3. Pacer
4. Pedometer, Step Counter Calorie Counter
If you just want to calculate the steps and does not intend to monitor other physical activities, it is worth downloading this app. Available for Android and iOS, you can use your device to create an estimate based on the distance traveled and information about your height.
5. Pedometer – Free Steps and Calories Counter
