a-study-on-retail-consumption-points-to-the-biggest-cause-of-purchase-withdrawal

Most consumers (

%) joined digital purchases both for the convenience and the possibility of comparing prices . The main motivations were the search for a better price (77%), the deadline for delivery (48%) and the largest product availability (48%) . On the other hand, 48 % of respondents point out that the freight price is the main reason for giving up.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Large retailers

Customers, in general, prefer to buy from large retailers (58%). The most visited are Americanas and Mercado Livre (48% each), Amazon (30%) and Magazine Luiza (34%). In spontaneous mentions, Magalu and Casas Bahias were the most remembered in the home items segment and in the electronics category (in which they share space with Americanas and Amazon).

Image: Disclosure/Magalu

At the time of purchase, the main motivators are best price (77%), delivery time (57%), greater availability of products (54%) and loyalty or cashback programs (33%) . What makes consumers give up the most, on the other hand, is the shipping price (48%).

It is cited as the worst feature of online stores (68%) and not having to leave the house is seen as the best (70%). In physical stores, the best feature is being able to see and taste the product live (75%), while the worst is not being able to compare prices instantly (77%) .

Among the payment options, the instant payment system (Pix) is already preferred by 25% of customers from online stores. Although it has been in existence for less than a year, it is second only to the credit card (58%) and for the billet (33%). In physical stores, it is chosen by 25% and is behind credit card (60%), debit card (47%) and money (40%).

For 50% of respondents, physical stores will change with the end of the pandemic and the “smart stores”, which integrate on-site and digital, should gain more space. Respondents believe that stores will offer delivery services for purchases made in person. Also, who got used to comparing prices online should no longer fail to do so.

Most survey participants (73%) still follows the social distance. And many can’t wait to return to face-to-face activities: almost half (40%) want to travel, but entertainment (25%) and go to bars and restaurants (%) are also in the list of wishes.

International shopping