A study on retail consumption points to the biggest cause of purchase withdrawal

One of the aspects most affected by the pandemic was consumer behavior: as it was necessary to maintain social distance, online shopping gained momentum and retailers had to absorb this new modality. Data from the Brazilian Association of Electronic Commerce (Abcomm) show growth of 68% in online sales in 2020 compared to the previous year.

  Magazine Luiza is at the top of the list of the most efficient retailers in Brazil
  Magazine Luiza has better experience customer service, say the consumers themselves
  SAC Self-Service is not satisfactory for 68% of consumers

To understand these transformations , MindMiners listened to 2,000 consumers to analyze the effects of this new reality on the way they consume. The survey showed that one of the main trends is the adhesion to the digital universe: 75% of respondents say they started to buy more online. And, among them, 77% intend to keep this habit.

Image : Play/Freepik/Snowing

Most consumers (

%) joined digital purchases both for the convenience and the possibility of comparing prices . The main motivations were the search for a better price (77%), the deadline for delivery (48%) and the largest product availability (48%) . On the other hand, 48 % of respondents point out that the freight price is the main reason for giving up.

Large retailers

Customers, in general, prefer to buy from large retailers (58%). The most visited are Americanas and Mercado Livre (48% each), Amazon (30%) and Magazine Luiza (34%). In spontaneous mentions, Magalu and Casas Bahias were the most remembered in the home items segment and in the electronics category (in which they share space with Americanas and Amazon).

Image: Disclosure/Magalu

At the time of purchase, the main motivators are best price (77%), delivery time (57%), greater availability of products (54%) and loyalty or cashback programs (33%) . What makes consumers give up the most, on the other hand, is the shipping price (48%).

It is cited as the worst feature of online stores (68%) and not having to leave the house is seen as the best (70%). In physical stores, the best feature is being able to see and taste the product live (75%), while the worst is not being able to compare prices instantly (77%) .

Among the payment options, the instant payment system (Pix) is already preferred by 25% of customers from online stores. Although it has been in existence for less than a year, it is second only to the credit card (58%) and for the billet (33%). In physical stores, it is chosen by 25% and is behind credit card (60%), debit card (47%) and money (40%).

For 50% of respondents, physical stores will change with the end of the pandemic and the “smart stores”, which integrate on-site and digital, should gain more space. Respondents believe that stores will offer delivery services for purchases made in person. Also, who got used to comparing prices online should no longer fail to do so.

Most survey participants (73%) still follows the social distance. And many can’t wait to return to face-to-face activities: almost half (40%) want to travel, but entertainment (25%) and go to bars and restaurants (%) are also in the list of wishes.

International shopping

Image: Playback/Unsplash/CardMapr

International purchases already move billions of reais annually in the country. Among respondents who have already shopped or shopped online, 60% say they have already shopped on international sites such as AliExpress, Shopee, Wish and Shein. There are, however, some concerns about these platforms. The main ones are: delay in delivery, tax incidence, the product does not arrive and receive the wrong item.

Many consumers are afraid to share personal information with the websites. While 70% fear that the data will be shared with third parties, 57% say they don’t know how the information will be used.

