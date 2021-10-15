A study on retail consumption points to the biggest cause of purchase withdrawal
One of the aspects most affected by the pandemic was consumer behavior: as it was necessary to maintain social distance, online shopping gained momentum and retailers had to absorb this new modality. Data from the Brazilian Association of Electronic Commerce (Abcomm) show growth of 68% in online sales in 2020 compared to the previous year.
To understand these transformations , MindMiners listened to 2,000 consumers to analyze the effects of this new reality on the way they consume. The survey showed that one of the main trends is the adhesion to the digital universe: 75% of respondents say they started to buy more online. And, among them, 77% intend to keep this habit.
International purchases already move billions of reais annually in the country. Among respondents who have already shopped or shopped online, 60% say they have already shopped on international sites such as AliExpress, Shopee, Wish and Shein. There are, however, some concerns about these platforms. The main ones are: delay in delivery, tax incidence, the product does not arrive and receive the wrong item.
Many consumers are afraid to share personal information with the websites. While 70% fear that the data will be shared with third parties, 57% say they don’t know how the information will be used.
