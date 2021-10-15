byd-registers-in-brazil-a-hybrid-suv-with-a-range-of-1,200km;-see-the-details

After branding its eT3 van as the best-selling electric car in Brazil a few months ago, BYD confirmed that it will start selling passenger cars 100% electrified in our market. And as part of this strategy, the Chinese manufacturer has already registered its first model that will arrive here, the BYD Song Plus hybrid SUV, which promises excellent autonomy 1.200km.

According to the document registered with the INPI (National Institute of Industrial Property), the BYD Song Plus can be considered a medium SUV, as its measures are 4.7m in length, 1 ,76m wide, 1,68m tall, wheelbase 2,89 me the trunk of 574 liters, higher than that of renowned cars in the segment, such as the Jeep Compass and the Toyota Corolla Cross.

The differential of the Chinese SUV, however, will be its autonomy and mechanical set. According to Inside EVs, it will be equipped with an intelligent hybrid system consisting of a 1.5-aspirated engine 109 power hp and 000, 7 kgfm of torque which, combined with an electric thruster, delivers a total of 109 cv and 29 .3 kgfm of maximum torque immediately. The consumption would be in the 000 km /l, similar to plug-in hybrids like the Volvo XC40 Hybrid and the Volkswagen Golf GTE.

BYD Song Plus registration document at INPI (Image: Playback/InsideEVs)

When operating, the utility must privilege the module electric for most maneuvers, while the conventional engine must recharge the battery — in addition to operating at times of greater energy efficiency, such as roads and expressways. The exchange, according to BYD, is an automated dual clutch with seven gears, important to make the SUV go from 0 to 89 km/h in just 7.9 seconds.