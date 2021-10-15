Netflix stand-up is accused of transphobia and results in employee dismissal
Earlier in the week, a group of transgender Netflix employees went to social media to communicate the organization of a stoppage for the next day 20 of October. The act would be a form of protest against statements made by co-CEO Ted Sarandos about Dave Chapelle’s latest special on the streaming service, The Closer
“Many of you have also asked where we draw the line on hate. We do not allow titles on Netflix that are intended to incite hatred or violence, and we do not believe The Closer crosses that line. however, distinguishing between commentary and harm is difficult, especially with stand-up comedy, which exists to push the boundaries. Some people think stand-up art is cruel, but our subscribers like it, and it’s a part of it. part of our content offering,” said the platform boss.
The comedy special would have dive rs transphobic comments included in its content, which generated indignation on the part of employees.
“Trans Lives Matter. Trans rights issues. And, as an organization, Netflix has continually failed to demonstrate deep care in our mission to entertain the world, repeatedly releasing content that harms the trans community and continually failing to create content that represents and enhances trans content. We can and must do better!”, wrote a leader of the trans group ERG in an internal company statement.
However , the situation escalated and crossed the company walls, being exposed on social media by software engineer Terra Field. Interestingly, she was suspended by Netflix, but not necessarily for having made the situation public, but for having participated in a meeting of board she was not invited to. According to The Verge, the company is now sending employees details about the meetings they are allowed to attend.
“Promoting the TERF ideology (which we did yesterday by offering a platform) directly harms trans people, it is not a neutral act. This is not a two-sided argument. It’s a discussion with trans people who want to be alive and people who don’t want us to be,” Terra wrote in her publications referring to Dave Chapelle’s special. Days later, the employee used social media to communicate to her followers that she had been reinstated to the team.
“Netflix reinstated me after discovering that my participation in the board meeting. I’ve included the statement I requested below. I’m going to take a few days off to decompress and try to find out where I am. At the very least, I feel justified,” she wrote.
(Image: Disclosure / Netflix)
Who paid for the duck
As if the situation wasn’t weird enough, this Friday (15) Netflix would have fired a trans and black employee under the justification that she organized the protest against Ted Sarandos’ speech about Dave Chapelle’s streaming special. “All these whites are out there talking to the press and talking publicly on Twitter, and the only person who gets fired is the black man who kept quiet all the time,” said a former employee in an interview with The Verge. “This is preposterous, and it just goes to show that black trans people are the only ones with a target in this conversation.”
According to The Verge, the employee in question was fired suspected leak of metrics related to Chappelle’s controversial special. The metrics ended up on Bloomberg, which revealed that the streaming would have paid more than US$ 15 million to acquire and distribute the comedian’s special. According to the same publication, 20 millions of subscribers reproduced the content.
A Netflix spokesperson confirmed the employee’s resignation to The Verge. “We waived her for sharing confidential and commercially sensitive information outside the company,” the representative said in a statement. “We understand that this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and heartache with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is critical to our company.”
Source: The Verge ( 1) (2), Bloomberg, LA Times
