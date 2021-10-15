netflix-stand-up-is-accused-of-transphobia-and-results-in-employee-dismissal

Netflix serial actor is accused of “showing the parts” for women

“Many of you have also asked where we draw the line on hate. We do not allow titles on Netflix that are intended to incite hatred or violence, and we do not believe The Closer crosses that line. however, distinguishing between commentary and harm is difficult, especially with stand-up comedy, which exists to push the boundaries. Some people think stand-up art is cruel, but our subscribers like it, and it’s a part of it. part of our content offering,” said the platform boss.

The comedy special would have dive rs transphobic comments included in its content, which generated indignation on the part of employees.

“Trans Lives Matter. Trans rights issues. And, as an organization, Netflix has continually failed to demonstrate deep care in our mission to entertain the world, repeatedly releasing content that harms the trans community and continually failing to create content that represents and enhances trans content. We can and must do better!”, wrote a leader of the trans group ERG in an internal company statement.

However , the situation escalated and crossed the company walls, being exposed on social media by software engineer Terra Field. Interestingly, she was suspended by Netflix, but not necessarily for having made the situation public, but for having participated in a meeting of board she was not invited to. According to The Verge, the company is now sending employees details about the meetings they are allowed to attend.

“Promoting the TERF ideology (which we did yesterday by offering a platform) directly harms trans people, it is not a neutral act. This is not a two-sided argument. It’s a discussion with trans people who want to be alive and people who don’t want us to be,” Terra wrote in her publications referring to Dave Chapelle’s special. Days later, the employee used social media to communicate to her followers that she had been reinstated to the team.

“Netflix reinstated me after discovering that my participation in the board meeting. I’ve included the statement I requested below. I’m going to take a few days off to decompress and try to find out where I am. At the very least, I feel justified,” she wrote.