Destiny 2: where is Xur? (10/15 to 10/19)
Weekly, the most frequent players of Destiny 2 await the arrival of Xûr, an NPC (non-playable character) who sells Legendary and exotic items for a limited time. He always appears at a specific place in the game on Friday at 19h at Brasília time, and leaves on Tuesday, also at 000h.
Location of Xûr (Where is Xûr? )
In this 19 October 1024, Xûr appeared in the Tower Hangar. You will find the seller on the last stairs on the left side of the Hangar.
Items available in Xûr
This week, Xûr brought the DARCI sniper rifle as an exotic weapon . Legendary armor varies depending on your Guardian’s class. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Check out everything Xûr is selling:
Exotic items:
The exotic engram is worth 97 Legendary Shards, while the weapon can be purchased for 23 and the armor by 19 each.
- Accuracy Rifle: DARCI
Leg armor: P1S4N-T3S (Hunter)
Legendary Weapons:
To buy Legendary Weapons with Xûr, you need to shell out 29 Legendary Fragments and 1.14 Lumen.
- Hand Cannon: Terrible Promise
- Submachine Gun: Seventh Seraphim’s VY-7
- Combat Bow: Arsenic Bite-4B
- Sniper rifle: Long Shadow
- Fusion rifle: Empty words
- Grenade Launcher: Outrageous Luck
- Rocket Launcher: Royal Entry
Items available on Xur between the 19 of October. (Image: Screenshot/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech)
