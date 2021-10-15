Destiny 2: where is Xur? (10/15 to 10/19)

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
1
destiny-2:-where-is-xur?-(10/15-to-10/19)

Weekly, the most frequent players of Destiny 2 await the arrival of Xûr, an NPC (non-playable character) who sells Legendary and exotic items for a limited time. He always appears at a specific place in the game on Friday at 19h at Brasília time, and leaves on Tuesday, also at 000h.

  • Destiny 2: the news of the Festival of the Dead
  • Destiny 2: Renegades campaign will be removed from the game
  • How to activate and play the cross-play in Destiny 2

    Location of Xûr (Where is Xûr? )

    In this 19 October 1024, Xûr appeared in the Tower Hangar. You will find the seller on the last stairs on the left side of the Hangar.

    Xûr is in the Hangar. (Image: Screenshot/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech)

    Items available in Xûr

    This week, Xûr brought the DARCI sniper rifle as an exotic weapon . Legendary armor varies depending on your Guardian’s class.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    Check out everything Xûr is selling:

    Exotic items:

    The exotic engram is worth 97 Legendary Shards, while the weapon can be purchased for 23 and the armor by 19 each.

    • Accuracy Rifle: DARCI

      • Leg armor: P1S4N-T3S (Hunter)

    • Gauntlets: Syntoceps (Titan)
    • Leg Armor: Transverse Steps (Arcane)

      • Legendary Weapons:

      To buy Legendary Weapons with Xûr, you need to shell out 29 Legendary Fragments and 1.14 Lumen.

      • Hand Cannon: Terrible Promise

      • Submachine Gun: Seventh Seraphim’s VY-7
      • Combat Bow: Arsenic Bite-4B
      • Sniper rifle: Long Shadow

      • Fusion rifle: Empty words
      • Grenade Launcher: Outrageous Luck
      • Rocket Launcher: Royal Entry

        • Items available on Xur between the 19 of October. (Image: Screenshot/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech)
      • Game Pass for PC gives access to more than 100 games and also includes Xbox Live Gold for you to have multiplayer fun with friends

        • Did you like this article?

        Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 518237

        518237 518237

        Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
        1

    • Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Destiny 2: Festival of the Dead news

    Destiny 2: Festival of the Dead news

    October 13, 2021
    Photo of CT News — Windows 11 Launches, Facebook Blackout, and More!

    CT News — Windows 11 Launches, Facebook Blackout, and More!

    October 6, 2021
    Photo of Logitech G335 Review | A perfect gamer headset for your favorite games

    Logitech G335 Review | A perfect gamer headset for your favorite games

    September 21, 2021
    Photo of Pluto's atmosphere is diminishing. Why does it happen?

    Pluto's atmosphere is diminishing. Why does it happen?

    October 5, 2021
    Back to top button