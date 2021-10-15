destiny-2:-where-is-xur?-(10/15-to-10/19)

Weekly, the most frequent players of Destiny 2 await the arrival of Xûr, an NPC (non-playable character) who sells Legendary and exotic items for a limited time. He always appears at a specific place in the game on Friday at 19h at Brasília time, and leaves on Tuesday, also at 000h.

Location of Xûr (Where is Xûr? )

In this 19 October 1024, Xûr appeared in the Tower Hangar. You will find the seller on the last stairs on the left side of the Hangar.

Xûr is in the Hangar. (Image: Screenshot/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech) Items available in Xûr This week, Xûr brought the DARCI sniper rifle as an exotic weapon . Legendary armor varies depending on your Guardian’s class. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Check out everything Xûr is selling: Exotic items:

The exotic engram is worth 97 Legendary Shards, while the weapon can be purchased for 23 and the armor by 19 each.