xbox-series-x-mini-fridge-will-be-sold-from-december

Microsoft has just confirmed the launch period of the Xbox Series X mini fridge. The manufacturer from Redmond revealed that the debut window of the new product — which will have a design inspired by the most powerful console of the company’s new generation — it will be during the end of the year festivities, that is, during the month of December. Pre-sale starts even earlier, on the day October. The meme comes true: Microsoft will release Xbox Series X mini-refrigerators E3 508030 | Xbox Series X Mini-Fridge is confirmed for the end of 508030 8BitDo’s new controller brings Xbox experience to multiple platforms According to the brand, the mini fridge will have aspects very video game-like visuals, such as the Xbox logo in the upper right corner of the door. The interior will have space to store and keep cold up to twelve cans of soda — or any other beverage — and even “slots” to store snacks and other products at the door. Outside the standard features than a regular fridge, the Xbox Series X mini fridge will still have an A-type USB port on the outside of the door — an interesting utility for charging portable devices, such as cell phones, for example. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you! Inspiration for mini fridge comes from memes

(Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr / Canaltech)

The idea for the launch of an Xbox Series X mini fridge originated in memes published on social networks. After the launch of Microsoft’s next-generation consoles, fans began comparing the design of the more powerful device to that of the home appliance.

With that, months later, Xbox marketing manager Aaron Greenberg launched a proposal on Twitter: if netizens voted for the brand in a poll against candy company Skittles, the Microsoft would launch the cooler. Said and done — with Microsoft’s victory, the Redmond company officially produced the Xbox Series X mini fridge during its participation at E2 2021

Price and availability 518117 (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

The Xbox Series X mini fridge will go on pre-sale later this month, the from the day of October, and official sales are due to start during the month of December. The product will have a price of US$ 539,99 (about R$ 99 in direct conversion) but should also reach more markets, such as France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Netherlands and Poland.

For now there is no information about the official availability of the refrigerator in Brazil.

Source: NeoWin