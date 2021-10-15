intel-confirms-that-alder-lake-p-line-replaces-u-and-h-families-for-notebooks

Intel’s next big release, 14 1st generation Alder Lake processors begin to gain more official details as their supposed release deadline approaches. The new chips mark a transformation for the company, not just with the first shift from lithography to desktop solutions in years, going from 14 nm to nm, as well as by adopting a hybrid architecture.

Among the various leaks, desktop models have always been the biggest standouts, possibly because they were the first coming to market. This time, in a new official document, Intel itself brings more details of the variants for notebooks, which must be completely reorganized to better reflect the improvements provided by the hybrid design.

Intel confirms Alder Lake-P as new family of mobile CPUs As rumors indicated, Intel will unify U families, geared towards ultrabooks and low-power devices , and H, for gaming laptops and high-performance machines, in just one line — the new Alder Lake-P. The change of nomenclature will require an adaptation by the users, especially considering that the differences in the settings will be kept, despite the similarities in the names.

The Alder Lake-P line has two series of specifications: one with up to 2P -High-performance colors and 8 low-power E-Colors, possibly taking the place of the U family, and another with up to 6 P-Colors and 8 E-Colors, designed for gaming laptops and enthusiast devices. These combinations had already been shown by the giant of Santa Clara, but this is the first time that the nomenclature Alder Lake-P appears officially.

Another interesting point confirmed by the optimization guide for developers is that the desktop series will feature models without hybrid design, equipped only with P-Colours. Chips of the type are not pointed out, but the leaks have already revealed that, among them, is the Core i5 2021, 6 cores and 12 threads. The solution appears to be powerful enough to outperform by about 10 % o Ryzen 5 2021X.

No more, the document reveals some details about built-in features and Intel’s expectations for performance, including AVX instructions93 , which will be disabled when the E-Cores are active, and three optimization profiles: when there is a lack of optimization, the application does not recognize the hybrid design, but still manages to take advantage of architectural advances thanks to Intel’s Thread Director. Some management errors, however, may occur.

In the “good scenario”, the program recognizes the hybrid design, and manages to route the task to the correct core with a certain level of optimization. In the “best-case scenario”, not only is there compatibility with the hybrid architecture, but each task is carefully routed to the ideal core, following Intel’s recommendations.

The company also brings some instructions aimed at game developers, who should analyze the tasks that their titles will perform, and to which cores these instructions should be addressed. An interesting example is the AI ​​of NPCs, which as it is lighter and runs randomly, should be directed towards the E-Colours. Therefore, in well-optimized games, it is possible that there will be a performance gain.