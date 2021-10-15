CT News on Podcast – Apple opens iPhone 13 pre-sales in Brazil and more!

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
1
ct-news-on-podcast-–-apple-opens-iphone-13-pre-sales-in-brazil-and-more!
  • Home
  • Podcasts
  • Playlists
  • Canaltech Podcast

Duration: 11: 15 | 13 October 421

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Nintendo Switch Online with additional package costs up to R$ 421

  • Samsung can launch cell phone customization program during Unpacked event
  • New Windows emojis 11 are not exactly as promised; understand

    • Apple starts pre-ordering the iPhone 13 and new iPads in Brazil

  • Galaxy S13 FE would have been postponed again and should only arrive in January

    • On today’s CT News: iPhone pre-sale starts 06 here, the controversy of Windows emojis 11, news from Samsung and more.

    Contact us by:

    Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https://canalte.ch/c/p5oez

    Apply for the Mauá entrance exam at: https://maua.br/vestibular

    This episode was scripted, edited and hosted by Wagner Wakka. The program featured reports by Renan da Silva Dores, Igor Almenara, Victor Carvalho and Igor Pontes. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.

    421

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Criminal bot attacks already outgrow those committed by humans

    Criminal bot attacks already outgrow those committed by humans

    September 18, 2021
    Photo of Web pages experience instability after root certificate expires

    Web pages experience instability after root certificate expires

    October 2, 2021
    Photo of Samsung may launch Galaxy A13 5G with powerful 50 MP camera

    Samsung may launch Galaxy A13 5G with powerful 50 MP camera

    September 20, 2021
    Photo of Rishabh Pant stance: Sunil Gavaskar wonders why Pant was told to change his stance by umpire; Why was Pant asked to change his ‘stance’? Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjrekar furious at the umpire

    Rishabh Pant stance: Sunil Gavaskar wonders why Pant was told to change his stance by umpire; Why was Pant asked to change his ‘stance’? Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjrekar furious at the umpire

    August 27, 2021
    Check Also
    Close
    WhatsApp
    Back to top button