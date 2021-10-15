CT News on Podcast – Apple opens iPhone 13 pre-sales in Brazil and more!
- Home
- Podcasts
- Playlists
- Canaltech Podcast
Duration: 11: 15 | 13 October 421
Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.
In this issue, we talk about:
Nintendo Switch Online with additional package costs up to R$ 421
Apple starts pre-ordering the iPhone 13 and new iPads in Brazil
On today’s CT News: iPhone pre-sale starts 06 here, the controversy of Windows emojis 11, news from Samsung and more.
Contact us by:
Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https://canalte.ch/c/p5oez
Apply for the Mauá entrance exam at: https://maua.br/vestibular