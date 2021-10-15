how-to-use-estapar-zona-azul-app

Estapar Zona Azul (Android | iOS) is the official application for purchasing Zona Azul parking cards in the city of São Paulo. The platform displays real-time mapping of free or occupied spaces across the city and allows online purchase of cards lasting one or two hours.

How to find where your car is parked on Google Maps

Best apps for managing car expenses

4 best apps to calculate fuel

The Blue Digital Card (CAD) can be paid on the platform by credit card or by balance of the virtual wallet, recharged by bank slip. It is possible to register different vehicles and carry out the entire process of purchasing your card by cell phone. See below how to create a record and use the Estapar Zona Azul application!

Step 1: download and unlock access to your device’s location services. The map of the city of São Paulo will show the streets with available spaces. Tap “Register” to create your account.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Start a registration on the platform (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Step 2: Start the registration with your mobile number and tap “Next”. A code will be sent by SMS for validation in the app. Enter your cell phone number (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Step 3:

then do the same process with the email address.

Register an email address (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 4:

On the next screen, create a password and tap “Next”.