How to use Estapar Zona Azul app

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
1
how-to-use-estapar-zona-azul-app

Estapar Zona Azul (Android | iOS) is the official application for purchasing Zona Azul parking cards in the city of São Paulo. The platform displays real-time mapping of free or occupied spaces across the city and allows online purchase of cards lasting one or two hours.

  • How to find where your car is parked on Google Maps
  • Best apps for managing car expenses
  • 4 best apps to calculate fuel

The Blue Digital Card (CAD) can be paid on the platform by credit card or by balance of the virtual wallet, recharged by bank slip. It is possible to register different vehicles and carry out the entire process of purchasing your card by cell phone. See below how to create a record and use the Estapar Zona Azul application!

Step 1: download and unlock access to your device’s location services. The map of the city of São Paulo will show the streets with available spaces. Tap “Register” to create your account.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Start a registration on the platform (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 2:

Start the registration with your mobile number and tap “Next”. A code will be sent by SMS for validation in the app.

Enter your cell phone number (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 3:

then do the same process with the email address.

Register an email address (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 4:

On the next screen, create a password and tap “Next”.

Create your profile password (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 5:

Enter a document for registration. The app accepts CPF or CNPJ.

Type a personal document (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 6:

On the next screen, enter your full name and proceed.

Enter the full name (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 7:

To complete your registration, accept the terms and conditions of the platform.

Accept the terms to create an account (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 8: after registration, the app will return to the main screen. Use the search bar to find an address or tap the map to select the place to park. Then tap “Add vehicle” to register the first car.

Choose the parking space ( Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 9:

insert the vehicle license plate, choose the category and press “Add vehicle”.

Register your car (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 11: then choose between cards lasting one hour or two hours. Tap “New card” to enter a payment method.

Select the validity of the Blue Card Digital (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Step 12:

On the next screen, select between your wallet balance or register a credit card .

Choose the payment method (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 12:

enter the card information and tap “Proceed”.

Save your credit card for payment (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 20:

Finally, check all the information and select “Confirm” to purchase the Blue Zone card.

Confirm your purchase (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

A confirmation will be displayed in your app and sent by email . It is possible to view the sector and the term of the card.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

517191

517191
Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of What the world feared has come to pass! This is how the Taliban intimidated with American military equipment

What the world feared has come to pass! This is how the Taliban intimidated with American military equipment

August 26, 2021
Photo of Penguin to win spin-off on HBO Max in the same universe as The Batman

Penguin to win spin-off on HBO Max in the same universe as The Batman

September 15, 2021
Photo of How to view your code on TikTok

How to view your code on TikTok

September 20, 2021
Photo of What is Sensor-Shift on iPhone 13?

What is Sensor-Shift on iPhone 13?

September 22, 2021
Check Also
Close
Back to top button