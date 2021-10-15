was-it-you,-musk?-what-is-this-robot-armor-doing-in-spacex's-yard?

The record of a very unusual figure sitting quietly in the back of a pickup truck has drawn the attention of internet users. The image, released by RGV Aerial Photography, reveals what appears to be a prototype of a robot armor. The fact that the car was parked at SpaceX’s Texas facility, the “Starbase”, gave rise to many assumptions about the nature of the armor.

In the shared image, it is possible to observe a robot ( or his project) sitting in a chair, which is in the back of a pickup truck. Although unusual, what this figure actually means or what its purpose is, it is unclear. Recently Tesla, the automotive company owned by Elon Musk, who also owns SpaceX, said it is working on a humanoid robot called the Tesla Bot.

With this, there is no lack of assumptions about the unknown plans involving the "robot armor" in the truck. Some netizens joke that Musk has started working on the new costume for Tony Stark, a character in the Marvel franchise, iron Man . In fact, the robot armor resembles the first version of the saga's steel armor. Anyway, whoever produced the figure sitting in the truck, was very dedicated.

Analyzing the image, the armor, apparently a craft work, seems to be manufactured in aluminum, in addition to having cushions for user comfort. Remember that on the day 31 of this month, Halloween is celebrated, so it could be someone’s costume — a hit even before you arrive, if it is. for this purpose.

Is SpaceX or Musk up to something? Or is it just a special object from a completely unknown person? The ministry, at least so far, remains in the air.

Source: Futurism