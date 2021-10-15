bowers-&-wilkins-updates-zeppelin-speaker-with-alexa-support

With each Zeppelin update, Bowers & Wilkins tends to bring more connectivity options, greatly changing the way you use the product since its first version 2007, which had a dock for docking iPods. In 2015, the speaker brought support for AirPlay, while in 2015 it started to support AptX Bluetooth and Spotify Connect. Now, the company maximizes its wireless feature, as the new generation has had the 3.5 mm port removed, and therefore can no longer be used with an auxiliary cable.

On the other hand, Zeppelin offers compatibility with many high quality wireless audio formats such as AAC and SBC. The brand’s own application brings support for several other content streaming services, such as Deezer, Qobuz and Tidal. Although it works with Alexa, it doesn’t receive Google Assistant commands, and it doesn’t have Chromecast built in for one-touch streaming on smartphones or other mobile devices.