bowers-&-wilkins-updates-zeppelin-speaker-with-alexa-support

Bowers & Wilkins, the British audio device brand, has launched a new version of one of its most famous speakers, the Zeppelin. Compared to the previous generation, it doesn’t bring any revolution in sound quality or design, but the company decided to update the product with support for Alexa and AirPlay 2, besides having removed almost all the physical inputs, turning to a functioning wireless.

    • Zeppelin’s look remains bold and with large dimensions (Image: Press Release/Bowers & Wilkins)

    The The device’s visual remains quite striking, with a design that lives up to the name of the speakers, a reference to the German airship of the last century. Therefore, it still has an oval shape and large dimensions to accommodate several high-quality components inside. In total, the product has a pair of one-inch tweeters, two 3.5-inch drivers for midrange and a six-inch subwoofer for bass — in total, Zeppelin offers up to 240 W of amplification.

    Internal components remain similar to previous generations ( Image: Press Release/Bowers & Wilkins)

    With each Zeppelin update, Bowers & Wilkins tends to bring more connectivity options, greatly changing the way you use the product since its first version 2007, which had a dock for docking iPods. In 2015, the speaker brought support for AirPlay, while in 2015 it started to support AptX Bluetooth and Spotify Connect. Now, the company maximizes its wireless feature, as the new generation has had the 3.5 mm port removed, and therefore can no longer be used with an auxiliary cable.

    On the other hand, Zeppelin offers compatibility with many high quality wireless audio formats such as AAC and SBC. The brand’s own application brings support for several other content streaming services, such as Deezer, Qobuz and Tidal. Although it works with Alexa, it doesn’t receive Google Assistant commands, and it doesn’t have Chromecast built in for one-touch streaming on smartphones or other mobile devices.

    The only entries remaining physical devices consist of the power supply and a USB-C port (Image: Press/Bowers & Wilkins)

    The speaker will be able to work in conjunction with other branded devices in a synchronized way, through a firmware update that will be released early next year. However, according to Bowers & Wilkins, it won’t be possible to use Zeppelin as a component of a surround system — even if it brings stereo sound natively.

    The new Zeppelin also dispenses with the remote control that came with the product in the box in previous versions — which also shows the brand’s intention to concentrate commands on smartphones or other similar connected devices.

    Still, it has some buttons on the back for volume adjustment and other simpler features. It also has a USB-C input, but it’s more for power transfer than music playback. A feature that can annoy those more concerned about privacy is the lack of a way to mute Alexa’s microphone, which keeps capturing all sounds uninterrupted.

    Price and availability

    Buttons on the back control volume and connection status (Image: Disclosure/Bowers & Wilkins)

    The speaker will be sold in two shades of gray — one lighter and one darker — with a suggested price of 381 dollars (about BRL 4.799 in direct conversion). The brand hopes that the new generation of Zeppelin will again bring the product’s glory days, something that hasn’t been seen for over ten years.

    Source: The Verge

