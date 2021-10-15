WhatsApp's main rival, Telegram reaches historic milestone on Android
The Telegram remains firm in the dispute against WhatsApp and, this week, reached its first billion downloads on the Play Store. The alternative messenger, which already appears in more than half of Brazilian cell phones, is full of features that Facebook’s rival is always “copying”, and often receives new tools in the segment.
