whatsapp's-main-rival,-telegram-reaches-historic-milestone-on-android

The Telegram remains firm in the dispute against WhatsApp and, this week, reached its first billion downloads on the Play Store. The alternative messenger, which already appears in more than half of Brazilian cell phones, is full of features that Facebook’s rival is always “copying”, and often receives new tools in the segment.

You can It is attributed to the growth of

Telegram — at least the final push — to the fall that WhatsApp and other Facebook platforms experienced in the last week: the messenger’s CEO, Pavel Durov, admitted that records of new subscribers were broken that fateful Monday (5).

The Telegram hit 1 billion downloads , but you still need to multiply this number five times to reach WhatsApp (Ca ptura: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

Although not being the most popular in Brazil, the Telegram is a favorite of many. The app is packed with features that WhatsApp took years to implement — and some that the competitor doesn’t even come close to having. Stickers, support for GIFs, support for multiple devices in the same account, temporary messages with different deadlines and accelerated audios, for example, were some of the features that appeared on the alternative platform first.

It is not the 1st billion of the Telegram

It is worth mentioning that this is not the messenger’s first entry into the “billion club”. In August, estimates from the Sensor Tower website indicated that the app surpassed the billionaire milestone in total installations (including iOS numbers).

In Brazil, according to surveys by Panorama Mobile Time/Opinion Box , the Telegram figured in % of cell phones in September. Considering that the service subscription record happened a month later, it is likely that this number has increased significantly.

Despite the growth, there is still a lot of ground between the Russian-origin app and WhatsApp . The Facebook messenger is on virtually all Brazilian cell phones, and on the Play Store alone it accumulates more than 5 billion downloads.

Source: Play Store

