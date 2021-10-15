Round 6 | Netflix would have spent a “bargain” to buy the series
To have the series Round 6 in its catalog, Netflix would have disbursed the amount of US$ 30, 4 million, equivalent to almost R$ 90 million, according to information obtained by Bloomberg. Since its release, the plot has remained at the top of the list of most watched titles in several countries and has become the most watched Netflix original production worldwide.
The success of Round 6 may open more doors for investment in South Korean productions, which have a very specific audience, but voluminous, further popularizing the films and series developed in the country, already known for betting on culture in cinema, television and music.
Round 6 is available on Netflix in nine episodes. There’s still no confirmation of a second season, but the streaming service seems to be on the way to making that possibility real.
Source: ScreenRant, Bloomberg
