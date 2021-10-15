Round 6 | Netflix would have spent a “bargain” to buy the series

To have the series Round 6 in its catalog, Netflix would have disbursed the amount of US$ 30, 4 million, equivalent to almost R$ 90 million, according to information obtained by Bloomberg. Since its release, the plot has remained at the top of the list of most watched titles in several countries and has become the most watched Netflix original production worldwide.

But the most curious thing about all this is that the value is nowhere near close to other million-dollar purchases made by Netflix—and, in fact, it was a "bargain." For example, the stremaing platform invested US$ 118 millions to get exclusivity on Friends in the past and disbursed about US$ 118 million to develop the original series The Crown , which tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II.





The success of Round 6 may open more doors for investment in South Korean productions, which have a very specific audience, but voluminous, further popularizing the films and series developed in the country, already known for betting on culture in cinema, television and music.

Round 6 is available on Netflix in nine episodes. There’s still no confirmation of a second season, but the streaming service seems to be on the way to making that possibility real.

Source: ScreenRant, Bloomberg