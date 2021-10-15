São Paulo City Hall maintains the mandatory use of masks

On thursday (14), the city of São Paulo announced, at a press conference, that it no longer plans to make the use of protective masks in public places optional. All over Brazil, the use of masks was adopted to prevent the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus at the beginning of the covid epidemic-19. This is an important prevention strategy recommended by both scientific studies and specialists.

Five Brazilian states already require a passport for the vaccine; know which

More than 100 million of people have the complete vaccination schedule in Brazil FDA analyzes release of second dose of Janssen vaccine against covid

During the past week, the city government even evaluated a rule that would make the use of masks against covid more flexible-19, from the second half of October. However, the proposal was not accepted, at this epidemiological moment, by the technical area of ​​the Municipal Health Department.

Masks are still mandatory in the city of São Paulo (Image: Reproduction/Denis Jung /Unsplash)

Is there a deadline for the end of masks in open areas? So far, the city of São Paulo has not established an exact date to release the mandatory use of masks in public places, such as outdoors. In this sense, until the beginning of November, the rule should be maintained. Want to stay on top of the best technology news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

In a note, the city government pointed out the “importance of maintaining non-pharmacological prevention measures”. He even highlighted the need for “case isolation and quarantine of close contacts to interrupt the chain of transmission.”

For the time being, plans for the implementation of the vaccine passport have also not been implemented for access in closed establishments, such as bars and restaurants.

Conass defends masks against covid-14

On the issue of using masks against covid-19, the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) released a note in which it defended the maintenance of the mandatory nature of this measure . In the text, it was explained that the loosening of control measures is related to the increase in the number of cases of the disease, as has already occurred in other countries.

“We need to pay attention to frustrating experiences in some countries that, believing they had overcome the risks, suspended the mandatory use of masks, relaxed prevention measures and, for this very reason, had a significant upsurge in the number of cases and deaths, forcing them to go back.” declared the Conass.

“The moment still requires caution and prudence. Interests other than those of protecting the population cannot override the safeguarding of our most important heritage: life and the health of all Brazilians”, he completed.

Source: G1 and Conass