Airstrike from the USA to the ringleader of DAESH/Khorasan! Was the target killed?

The USA announced that an airstrike was carried out in Afghanistan against the DEASH/Khorasan hand-held terrorist attack on Thursday, August 26, near Kabul Airport. CENTCOM Spokesperson Urban said, “According to the initial determinations, we killed the target. We know that there were no civilian casualties.”