indiana-jones-5-may-have-time-travel,-set-photos-indicate

Filming of the new Indiana Jones started in June 2021 year, but it seems that development is in full swing and some footage from the recording set may have revealed a plot surprise. According to previews published by the Daily Mail, the characters are in a scenario similar to Roman gladiators on a boat, with swords, shields and helmets.

The images show Phoebe Waller-Bridger (who must play the assistant of Indiana Jones 5) dragging the title character out of a ditch before collapsing with him in the mud. Other photos are even more intriguing and show Roman gladiators characterized very precisely for a different context. Is Indiana Jones 5 introducing time travel into the franchise?

With that in mind, a Twitter user known for “providing information” about movies”, called ViewrAnon, mentioned that the fifth chapter of the franchise is “a feature film of time travel”. Interestingly, the publication came a day before the Daily Mail published the images from the set.

The information came against some images from the set published in July. In them, we can see Harrison Ford with Toby Jones shooting the film. However, one feature caught the public’s attention: the actor has dots on his face, which will possibly be digitally modified. The question is, will Indiana Jones 5’s