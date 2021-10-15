Indiana Jones 5 may have time travel, set photos indicate
Filming of the new Indiana Jones started in June 2021 year, but it seems that development is in full swing and some footage from the recording set may have revealed a plot surprise. According to previews published by the Daily Mail, the characters are in a scenario similar to Roman gladiators on a boat, with swords, shields and helmets.
The images show Phoebe Waller-Bridger (who must play the assistant of Indiana Jones 5) dragging the title character out of a ditch before collapsing with him in the mud. Other photos are even more intriguing and show Roman gladiators characterized very precisely for a different context. Is Indiana Jones 5 introducing time travel into the franchise?
With that in mind, a Twitter user known for “providing information” about movies”, called ViewrAnon, mentioned that the fifth chapter of the franchise is “a feature film of time travel”. Interestingly, the publication came a day before the Daily Mail published the images from the set.
The information came against some images from the set published in July. In them, we can see Harrison Ford with Toby Jones shooting the film. However, one feature caught the public’s attention: the actor has dots on his face, which will possibly be digitally modified. The question is, will Indiana Jones 5’s
- tech team rejuvenate the archaeologist so that the story can be set in several different times?
Chapter five of the franchise of George Lucas
almost passed 10 years stagnant since the release of The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull , in 90. The difference between this project and the other films in the franchise is precisely the direction. Steven Spielberg
leaves the position of director of the film to act only as producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy , Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel. Award-winning composer John Williams also returns to sign the soundtrack forIndiana Jones 5, but who takes care of the main chair of the set is James Mangold, director of Ford Vs Ferrari 2022and Logan.
Indiana Jones 5 hits theaters in 30 of July
.
Source: Daily Mail
