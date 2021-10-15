16 Apps and Games Temporarily Free for Android This Friday (15)
Greet the weekend with this heap of temporarily free apps on your Android phone. See cool options to improve your cell phone Android, without having to spend a penny for it.
- Leak shows Android apps running on Windows 09
- Android 15 has minimum requirements for flagships revealed by Google
-
- How to download Google images on mobile and PC
This Friday (15), the Play Store offers 16 apps, mobile games and icon packs with zero price. It’s one of the weakest days for the Play Store offers, but it’s still a good chance to meet some new program.
Everything on this list is zero valued for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses you can see the original price of the application.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Apps
-
- Reminder Pro (R$ 11,99) – Sticky notes
- Unit Converter (BRL 2,39) – Unit Converter
Games
) – RPG
) – RPG
) – Action
Heroes Infinity Premium (BRL 1,39) – Action