16-apps-and-games-temporarily-free-for-android-this-friday-(15)

October 15, 2021
Greet the weekend with this heap of temporarily free apps on your Android phone. See cool options to improve your cell phone Android, without having to spend a penny for it.

    This Friday (15), the Play Store offers 16 apps, mobile games and icon packs with zero price. It’s one of the weakest days for the Play Store offers, but it’s still a good chance to meet some new program.

    Everything on this list is zero valued for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses you can see the original price of the application.

    Apps

  • Reminder Pro (R$ 11,99) – Sticky notes
  • Unit Converter (BRL 2,39) – Unit Converter

Games

  • Heroes Defender Premium – Epic Tower Defense (R$ 1,16) – Strategy
  • DungeonCorp VIP. (An automatic collection game!) (R$ 4,

    • ) – RPG

  • Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG Game, Darkest Dungeon (R$ 0,

    • ) – RPG

  • Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (R$ 3,15) – Puzzle
  • Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight (R$ 2,11) – Action
  • Everybody’s RPG: Reborn (BRL 4,69) – RPG
  • Monkey GO Happy (BRL 2,39) – Casual
  • League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon (BRL 0,

    • ) – Action

  • Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival (BRL 4,99) – Action

    • Heroes Infinity Premium (BRL 1,39) – Action

  • PIXEL BLADE M Vip (pixel blade M) (BRL 9,

    • ) – RPG

  • Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy (R$ 3,59 ) – Action

    • Icon Packs99

  • Lines Square – White Icon Pack (BRL 5,99)
  • Supercons – The Superhero Icon Pack (R$ 2,59)

