team-builds-base-in-israel's-desert-to-simulate-mars-in-analogous-mission

On the last day 10, the Austrian Space Forum (OeWF) started the Mars Analog Mission (AMADEE-10), a mission that simulates the challenges awaited by future manned voyages to Mars. The analogous unit is located in the Negev desert in Israel, and a six-person team will remain in isolation until 30 of October, working as if they were on the Red Planet.

OeWF has set up a kind of Martian base in partnership with the agency Israel’s spacecraft at Makhtesh Ramon, a crater 500 meters deep and 40 km wide. The six analogue astronauts — hailing from Austria, Germany, Israel, Holland, Portugal and Spain — will live for almost a month in absolute isolation in the unit.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Before embarking on this mission, all six underwent rigorous physical and psychological tests. During the AMADEE-20, they will run tests with a prototype of GPS-less drone, as well as automated wind and solar-powered mapping vehicles. In addition, the mission aims to analyze human behavior and the effects of long periods of isolation on astronauts. “The group’s cohesion and its ability to work together are crucial to surviving on Mars,” explained Gernot Groemer, mission supervisor. It is worth mentioning that the OeWF is a private institution formed by aerospace specialists. So far, missions have been carried out, the most recent in Oman, in 2018. (Image : Reproduction/OeWF/Florian Voggeneder) 517988

The mission AMADEE-20 was scheduled to 2020, but due to the pandemic, it had to be postponed. The forum also established partnerships with the Israeli research center D-MARS, which developed the Martian solar-powered base.

The Martian base is very minimalist, with only a kitchen and bunk beds for the crew. A large part of the unit is destined to scientific experiments that will be carried out during this month. Outside, the Israeli desert is reminiscent of the red landscape of Mars—except for the weather. “Here, we have temperatures from 24 ºC to 40 °C, but on Mars the temperature is 60 minus °C and the atmosphere is not suitable for breathing,” added Groemer.