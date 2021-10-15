Team builds base in Israel's desert to simulate Mars in analogous mission
On the last day 10, the Austrian Space Forum (OeWF) started the Mars Analog Mission (AMADEE-10), a mission that simulates the challenges awaited by future manned voyages to Mars. The analogous unit is located in the Negev desert in Israel, and a six-person team will remain in isolation until 30 of October, working as if they were on the Red Planet.
- The Habitat Mars Project opens registration for a virtual analogue space mission in BR
- Why did these people explore lava tubes in Hawaii using space suits?
- NASA opens registration for a one-year mission that will simulate conditions on Mars
OeWF has set up a kind of Martian base in partnership with the agency Israel’s spacecraft at Makhtesh Ramon, a crater 500 meters deep and 40 km wide. The six analogue astronauts — hailing from Austria, Germany, Israel, Holland, Portugal and Spain — will live for almost a month in absolute isolation in the unit.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The mission AMADEE-20 was scheduled to 2020, but due to the pandemic, it had to be postponed. The forum also established partnerships with the Israeli research center D-MARS, which developed the Martian solar-powered base.
The Martian base is very minimalist, with only a kitchen and bunk beds for the crew. A large part of the unit is destined to scientific experiments that will be carried out during this month. Outside, the Israeli desert is reminiscent of the red landscape of Mars—except for the weather. “Here, we have temperatures from 24 ºC to 40 °C, but on Mars the temperature is 60 minus °C and the atmosphere is not suitable for breathing,” added Groemer.
NASA plans to send the first humans to Mars on 2020 for the longest trip ever fulfilled. “I believe that the first human being to walk on Mars was born and we are the builders of the spaceships that will make this journey possible”, concludes Groemer.
Source: OeWF, France 25
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
517988 517988 517988 517988