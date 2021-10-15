Teacher's Day: 8 YouTubers to follow and learn a lot
This Friday (15), the Teacher’s Day is commemorated, and there is nothing fairer than to honor the profession that gives rise to all other professions. But did you know that, with the advent of social networks, many started to take their teachings beyond the classroom? That’s why we bring eight teachers who shine on YouTube with their video lessons.
- Education Day | How YouTube became a real classroom
- How the pandemic impacted public and private network teachers
- 04 apps to help in the classroom
-
Letícia Góes
Letícia Góes is the presenter of the Portuguese channel with Letícia, who unites more than 98 thousand subscribers. YouTuber’s idea is to help you improve your performance in public exams, school tests, entrance exams and ENEM. During a conversation with Canaltech in May this year, the teacher even told that , at first, was very reluctant to do the channel because he works in two schools and has a busy routine. It was in January 2018 that Letícia ended up surrendering to the networks and creating the channel. Soon after, he left one of the schools to dedicate himself once and for all to the video platform.
Marcelo Boaro
With more than 770 thousand subscribers in In his channel, professor Marcelo Boaro bets on videos with tips for college entrance exams, resolution of the most recent exams, and even divides his classes into small modules, with the intention of facilitating their learning. The channel in question also offers videos on important subjects involving science in general and what is happening in the world, as well as experiments to bring the study closer to everyday life. We already talked a little more about the channel when we showed how the internet can help you study physics.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. All days a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
Daniel Ferretto
Professor Ferretto is the owner of the Ferretto Mathematics channel, with the right to videos that address from the basic level to higher education mathematics, and still focus on revisions to help those who will take the ENEM. YouTuber has already exchanged a word with our team, and spoke from the idea behind the emergence of the channel to the differences between the classroom and YouTube. Check out our conversation here.
Paulo Valim
And how about learning with Paulo, from the Chemical channel with Prof. Paulo Valim, who brings together more than 700 thousand subscribers? The channel’s proposal is to teach chemistry, in a didactic and practical way, for those who intend to take ENEM, entrance exams, school tests and competitions, in addition to helping teachers in the preparation of their classes. During a chat with Canaltech, youtuber has already talked about the positive impacts and negatives that social networks have brought to learning.
Marcelo Bria
Professor Marcelo, better known as Marcelão da Química, also shares his knowledge on YouTube. Its channel, which has more than 98 thousand subscribers, brings complete classes on subjects that they involve the discipline, in the midst of very detailed long-term videos, but the professor also comments on questions from various entrance exams. Speaking of commenting, Marcelo has also talked to our team when we showed you how to learn chemistry online.
Samuel Cunha
Professor Samuel Cunha is a biologist graduated from the Federal University of Pelotas. At the same institution, he completed a master’s degree in parasitology. At the end of 2018, he migrated to YouTube with the intention of putting into practice his dream of helping to improve the education of the Brazil. With more than 700 thousand subscribers, the Biology channel with Samuel Cunha has biology classes and exercise reviews and simulated. It is noteworthy that the teacher has already talked to us and even gave us some tips on how to study online.
Guilherme Goulart
With more than 98 thousand subscribers, prof. Guilherme Goulart is a great dish for those who need to study biology. The idea of the teacher born in Paraíba, raised in Paraná and trained in Rio Grande do Sul is to educate the whole of Brazil, with the motto: “Education is freedom”. His videos are aimed at students interested in understanding biology as a whole, whether to pass the entrance exam or to get a good grade in a test. Check out our interview with prof. Gui.
Pedro Rennó
2018
To close our list, professor Pedro Rennó, from the Parabólica channel, brings issues related to history, philosophy and sociology, as well as reviews of university entrance exam issues such as Fuvest, Unicamp, Unesp, etc., as well as contents about ENEM. Your channel appeared in 2018, and currently has more than 550 thousand subscribers. We spoke with Rennó in May this year, explaining how the internet can help you study history.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.