teacher's-day:-8-youtubers-to-follow-and-learn-a-lot

And how about learning with Paulo, from the Chemical channel with Prof. Paulo Valim, who brings together more than 700 thousand subscribers? The channel’s proposal is to teach chemistry, in a didactic and practical way, for those who intend to take ENEM, entrance exams, school tests and competitions, in addition to helping teachers in the preparation of their classes. During a chat with Canaltech, youtuber has already talked about the positive impacts and negatives that social networks have brought to learning.

Marcelo Bria

Professor Marcelo, better known as Marcelão da Química, also shares his knowledge on YouTube. Its channel, which has more than 98 thousand subscribers, brings complete classes on subjects that they involve the discipline, in the midst of very detailed long-term videos, but the professor also comments on questions from various entrance exams. Speaking of commenting, Marcelo has also talked to our team when we showed you how to learn chemistry online.

Samuel Cunha

Professor Samuel Cunha is a biologist graduated from the Federal University of Pelotas. At the same institution, he completed a master’s degree in parasitology. At the end of 2018, he migrated to YouTube with the intention of putting into practice his dream of helping to improve the education of the Brazil. With more than 700 thousand subscribers, the Biology channel with Samuel Cunha has biology classes and exercise reviews and simulated. It is noteworthy that the teacher has already talked to us and even gave us some tips on how to study online.

Guilherme Goulart