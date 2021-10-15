discover-3-products-that-will-make-your-kitchen-super-technological

Are you thinking of giving your kitchen a makeover this year? Nowadays, there are several accessories and technological products that can make your work much easier when cooking. Many of them are products that make your home more connected and can be directly controlled by your cell phone.

That way, with a few touches of your smartphone you can turn on your coffee maker, turn on the lights from the kitchen and even monitor if any faucets are leaking. Want to find out how these devices work? Check out the next lines!

Discover 3 tech products that (amazing) supercharge any kitchen 1. Smart Plugs

Connected via Wi-Fi network Smart Plugs are a great solution. Also known as “Smart Plug”, they work as if they were an adapter, you just need to put them in the power cord of your device to be controlled by your cell phone. They are also compatible with virtual assistants like Google, Alexa and Siri.

But, you may be wondering: — Lu, they just work with Smart devices? No, look! Smart plugs are suitable for all types of devices, so their main function is to turn the devices on and off whenever you want. Ah! And you can even automate your breakfast, after all, some models allow you to schedule tasks like: “turn on the coffee maker at 7 am every day”. Pretty cool, right?

2. Leak Monitor

Over the years, it is natural that the faucets and valves start to wear out and present problems such as leaks, right? But drop by drop, these small leaks can also have a big impact on the bills at the end of the month. Therefore, a solution is the “Leak Monitors”.

Nowadays, there are some smart models that can detect water and gas leaks in your home. This way, you can receive notification on your cell phone if something is leaking. These devices work in a very simple way, you just need to install them in a socket near the taps and valves, then the rest of the settings are done on your cell phone by adding them to the Wi-Fi network.

3. Smart Lights

Finally, Smart Lights can also be a great option to supercharge your kitchen. Check it out! A good kitchen needs a lot of natural light, right? But, at the same time, in some preparation places like the stove, it makes a lot of difference to have good lighting, especially at night. That’s why with these smart models you can control the ambient lighting by adjusting the tones and intensities of your kitchen lights by cell phone. It is worth checking!

