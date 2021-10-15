The Batman | Batman and Riddler come together in amazing new posters
Warner has already started to heat up the Batmobile’s engines for the news of The Batman at DC Fandome this Saturday (30). So much so that, on the eve of the event that will reveal the new trailer for the film, the studio released two new posters that bring not only the definitive look of Robert Pattinson as the Bat-Man but also shows a little of how Paul will look. Damage like the villain Riddler.
In the first promotional art, focused on the Batman, we have a much clearer vision of what the hero’s ultimate costume will look like. We’ve already seen some details of the uniform, but this is the first time we’ve had a broader view of how the mask will work with the rest of the armor — which even seems to have a neck protector, something that didn’t exist in previous films. It is also worth noting that the cover appears with less evidence, although it is still striking in the full silhouette.
And the fact that the villain received a poster of his own the day before the DC Fandome is a strong indication that the long-awaited trailer shown at the event will finally show the character in action. In the first video released, he was much more of an invisible threat, but everything indicates that we will have a much clearer vision of his role in the plot of The Batman.
Scheduled for release on March 4th, The Batman
- marks a new beginning for Batman in theaters. In addition to marking Robert Pattinson’s entry into the role, we’ll also see an early career adventure, with the hero recently acting as a vigilante and still building his gallery of villains. So much so that, in addition to Riddler, we must have Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) showing up.
Source: The Wrap
