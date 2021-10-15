The Batman | Batman and Riddler come together in amazing new posters

Warner has already started to heat up the Batmobile’s engines for the news of The Batman at DC Fandome this Saturday (30). So much so that, on the eve of the event that will reveal the new trailer for the film, the studio released two new posters that bring not only the definitive look of Robert Pattinson as the Bat-Man but also shows a little of how Paul will look. Damage like the villain Riddler. Director releases new photo of The Batman on the eve of DC Fandome

In the first promotional art, focused on the Batman, we have a much clearer vision of what the hero's ultimate costume will look like. We've already seen some details of the uniform, but this is the first time we've had a broader view of how the mask will work with the rest of the armor — which even seems to have a neck protector, something that didn't exist in previous films. It is also worth noting that the cover appears with less evidence, although it is still striking in the full silhouette. The bat symbol is the highlight of the new poster (Image: Disclosure/ Warner Bros.)

The highlight here is the bat mark on its chest. The first information about the film was that the symbol would be made of the same weapon that killed Thomas and Martha Wayne, as a kind of way to make the hero carry in his chest the memory of his tragedy and that this was a symbol of fear for other criminals. And, aesthetically, that was also very good. Hardly the costume that we will have in the movie will have this symbol shining like in the poster, but we have to agree that the effect stayed very cool in the promotional art, highlighting the bat brand in the rain. And, even though the whole cartoon is still pretty sober, the fact that it was highlighted in the poster shows that The Batman will not turn his back on what characterizes the character. in the comics — as happened in Christopher Nolan's trilogy, who seemed to be a little ashamed of this origin of comic books. a very different form from the one we saw the last time the character appeared in the movies. Unlike Jim Carrey's colorful, histrionic thug in Batman Forever, Paul Dano's version is far more raw and menacing — even if it appears to be only in a sweatshirt and a mask on face. If the idea is to be something more down to earth, this kind of approach makes perfect sense. We finally have the first look of the Charade (Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros.)

And the fact that the villain received a poster of his own the day before the DC Fandome is a strong indication that the long-awaited trailer shown at the event will finally show the character in action. In the first video released, he was much more of an invisible threat, but everything indicates that we will have a much clearer vision of his role in the plot of The Batman.

Scheduled for release on March 4th, The Batman