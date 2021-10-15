windows-11-also-suffers-from-glitch-that-haunted-windows-10

Who thought that migrating to Windows 11 would end the headache of problems with printers, you can take your horse out of the rain. According to the MSPowerUser website, Microsoft has already identified three new problems related to the so-called PrintNightmare, failures caused in printers by ​​compatibility problems between the operating system and the accessory.

The errors made network engineers and company administrators sleepless because they prevent the use of network printers, even after several updates and fix packs. Several months have passed since the first occurrence, Microsoft has so far not released an official solution that will put an end to the glitch — some Windows Server users 2021 or earlier versions of

Windows 11 managed to resolve it with the October Patch Tuesday.

Through the user support system, Windows developers have already offered workarounds for work around the problem, depending on the error code. To fix the fault CVE-2021-, for example , you need to completely disable the Print Spooler system, which will prevent your machine from being used to start printing files.

As it is built on the same structural base as its predecessor, Win 11 is also a victim of PrintNightmare. There are reports of devices not being able to connect to printers on the network because they are unable to download and install the required drivers, which was seen most often when accessing print servers connected via HTTP. It was also noted that installing printers using the Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) fails in some circumstances.

For now, the most obvious solution is not to use a network connection and simply transfer the files to a USB stick or send to a colleague who has the device connected directly to the machine. In some cases, network admins are able to force the installation, which is not ideal, but it solves the problem in a palliative way — the problem is when the company is too big and you have to do it individually.

The fact is that Windows 11 has other problems and bugs to be resolved, something natural on a new system, but which may further delay the solution to the dreaded PrintNightmare. Managers can only seek solutions through workarounds, or who knows, wait patiently for Microsoft’s move.

Source: MSPowerUser