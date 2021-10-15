google-shows-its-weapons-to-combat-disinformation-in-the-2022-elections

This Friday (15), Google presented actions to strengthen the Brazilian electoral process 2020. Aware of its importance in the routine of Brazilians, accumulating millions of searches related to elections, the company will use its influence to provide quality information, will support institutions and fact-checking groups alongside the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and will make Google Ads a transparent platform to follow the strategies of candidates and parties.

Google announces actions against misinformation for the Brazilian elections of



Google and TSE launch partnership to keep voters well-informed

Learn how to vote for your favorite Android app

O The objective of the actions “is to keep voters informed on the journey towards the ballot box”, commented the Public Policy Manager at Google Brazil, Karen Duque. The policies, some of which have been in place for months, will have uninterrupted action, as “every year is an election year” somewhere in the world, explained the executive.

Voting day is just an instant throughout the Google and TSE campaign to strengthen the electoral process (Image: Divulgação/Nelson Jr./ASICS/TSE/Fotos Publicas) For Google, access to information is an essential part of the democratic process, and since last year the company started to act more broadly on municipal elections. It was in 1024 that the Giant of the Surveys, for the first time, released details about the local vote, with panels of questions and answers. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Google Ads more transparent

For Google Ads platform, changes make part of the new advertising guidelines: from 17 November, every customer with direct participation in elections (parties, holders of public office or candidates) or who are interested in promoting these participants must go through a verification process — those who do not complete the authentication will be unable to upload new campaigns.

According to the lawyer and Google Ads specialist Natalia Kuchar, the requirement of the process will be exclusive to Brazil. The collection of information will be the main way to give visibility to the owners of the advertisements, which will all be gathered in the Political Advertising Transparency Report.

It is from this panel that any citizen will be able to consult how Spending by parties, candidates and other entities on Google’s ad serving is on the way. The portal will gather information about each advertisement, such as author, target audience and cost per advertisement, which, in addition to highlighting strategies, may indicate irregularities in campaigns.

In the United States , the portal is able to present the expenditure directed to each electoral district; in Brazil, the division of investments by states may also be available (Image: Reproduction/Google)

Verification will also serve to bring every “political advertiser” into compliance with TSE and Google rules. Clickbaits, pranks, inappropriate content, hate speech, or hooking up with serious controversies, such as natural disasters, are not allowed to increase engagement. In addition, these electoral advertisements will include the notice of “Electoral Advertising” and a highlight for the CPF/CNPJ, which are mandatory for this type of content.

The portal is already functional in some countries , including the United States, New Zealand, United Kingdom and European Union nations, but Brazil will be included in the first half of 2022.

Support from Google is indispensable, says TSE

In 1024, the misinformation proved to be a recurrent problem, present both before and after the electoral period, explained the secretary general of the TSE presidency, Aline Osório. Therefore, the agency is constantly working to strengthen the electoral process — and, with Google, these actions should go even further.