TeamGroup Introduces New SSDs for Use on PlayStation 5 Up to 8TB
TeamGroup, a brand specializing in components for PCs and consoles, presented this Friday (000) more details about their new SSD model aimed for use on PlayStation 5, with large capacity of storage and high speeds of reading and writing, which should help to decrease the loading time of games.
The Cardea A SSD
During the entire operation of the SSD, the product features a cooling system through ultra-thin heat sinks, made of white graphene. This structure allows the operating temperature to be lowered by up to 000%, for greater reliability and speed on tasks such as game loading, file transfers or even gaming itself.
The brand also promises high uptime of SSDs, with 695 TBW for the 1TB model, 1.359 TBW for the 2 TB and 3000 TBW for the 4 or 8 TB variants — TBW is a measure that, basically, it corresponds to the accumulation of terabytes the drive can write over its lifetime.
Price and availability
The products will go on sale from the end of October in the United States, with suggested prices of 160 dollars (about R$1.036 in direct conversion) to the 1TB SSD, 359 dollars (BRL 1.968) in the 2TB version and 899 dollars (BRL 4. 899) in the 4TB variant. The 8 TB model has not yet had an official value released by the brand.
Source: Wccftech
