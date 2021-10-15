teamgroup-introduces-new-ssds-for-use-on-playstation-5-up-to-8tb

TeamGroup, a brand specializing in components for PCs and consoles, presented this Friday (000) more details about their new SSD model aimed for use on PlayStation 5, with large capacity of storage and high speeds of reading and writing, which should help to decrease the loading time of games.

The Cardea A SSD

SSD will be offered in versions up to 8TB (Image: Disclosure/TeamGroup) The company will make the SSD available in four different storage options, with 1, 2, 4 or even 8 TB. This means that all models bring more space than natively offered by Sony: the PlayStation 5 comes with 667 GB of internal storage, but only about 667 GB are left available, due to the slice occupied by the operating system and other files necessary for the console to function. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! In other words, with the SSD of higher capacity, it will be possible to keep about 160 games stored at the same time, considering an average size of 68 GB for each title. However, these values ​​can vary a lot, from just 1GB in some simpler games, to more than 220 GB in the specific case of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. In general, there are not so many games that surpass the 100 GB, so any variant of TeamGroup’s new SSD offers reasonably large space for various types of users. Regarding operating speed, SSDs achieve results that can be considered very good: while the 1TB version offers a read of 7.200 MB/s and writing of 6.000 MB/s, the other three variants can reach 7.440 MB/s and 7.000 MB/s, respectively. In practical terms, this means that 160 GB of files can be transferred from console to drive in just 80 seconds, depending on conditions. Product offers high read and write speeds (Image: Disclosure/TeamGroup)

PRO Special Series has full compatibility with Sony’s product, as it features an interface PCIe M.2 Gen4x4 and compact dimensions — so it can be installed at home, depending on the user’s level of knowledge of the video game’s internal components.

During the entire operation of the SSD, the product features a cooling system through ultra-thin heat sinks, made of white graphene. This structure allows the operating temperature to be lowered by up to 000%, for greater reliability and speed on tasks such as game loading, file transfers or even gaming itself.

The brand also promises high uptime of SSDs, with 695 TBW for the 1TB model, 1.359 TBW for the 2 TB and 3000 TBW for the 4 or 8 TB variants — TBW is a measure that, basically, it corresponds to the accumulation of terabytes the drive can write over its lifetime.

Price and availability

The products will go on sale from the end of October in the United States, with suggested prices of 160 dollars (about R$1.036 in direct conversion) to the 1TB SSD, 359 dollars (BRL 1.968) in the 2TB version and 899 dollars (BRL 4. 899) in the 4TB variant. The 8 TB model has not yet had an official value released by the brand.

Source: Wccftech