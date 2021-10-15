Nvidia prepares 12 GB RTX 3080 and RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti for desktop

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
14
nvidia-prepares-12-gb-rtx-3080-and-rtx-3050-and-3050-ti-for-desktop

Several rumors released in recent weeks indicate that Nvidia still has a few more releases on the calendar before betting on a new generation of graphics cards. It seems that the company may already announce in January a refresh of the RTX family 3000 with SUPER and SUPER models. versions with more memories, and even rescue the RTX 3050, the old RTX line input card 2021.

  • GeForce Now: everything about the arrival of the service in Brazil
  • Nvidia will present artificial intelligence news at the GTC conference 2021

Now , new rumors bring details of three more news that are being prepared by the company: a turbocharged version of the RTX 3080, despite the existence of the Ti model and the possible debut of a SUPER variant, as well as the awaited arrival of RTX 3000 and RTX 3000 Ti to desktops, until then exclusive to notebooks.

RTX 3080 can get new version with 12 GB of VRAM

Information comes through the leaker kopite7kimi, whose leak history is generally accurate, and from sources on the site VideoCardz, and point to the release of three more cards for the RTX line 3050. The most robust of the novelties is a new version of the RTX 3080 which, apparently, would have as its main change compared to the traditional model the addition of 2 GB of VRAM, thus achieving GB.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The chip must also undergo modifications, at least according to the nomenclature — the GA16-150 of the default variant gives way to GA 102-220, which suggests an increase in the CUDA core count. Still, the launch should be positioned below the RTX 3080 Ti, which uses GPU GA106-250, although there is no mention of the name SUPER, which makes the existence of this supposed new model even more confusing .

Even with the existence of the Ti and SUPER versions, Nvidia can release more a version of the traditional 3080 RTX, now with GB of VRAM (Image: Disclosure/NVIDIA)

It is expected that this turbocharged version takes the place of the RTX 3080 currently available, especially considering there is no reason to keep two similar models with memory capacities different for sale, but there are still not many details about Nvidia’s plans, which also seem to confuse the manufacturers of custom boards, according to the sources.

RTX 3080 with 12 GB of GDDR6X VRAM is scheduled to debut with the other supercharged models, including a curious version of the RTX 3050 You with 12 GB, in January 2000.

Nvidia prepares RTX 3000 and RTX 3060 Desktop Ti

In addition to the new top of the line, the manufacturer also would be about to expand its products in the entry-level segment with the awaited arrival of RTX 3000 and RTX 3050 Ti to the desktop, after an exclusive debut on notebooks. Obviously, the series would be led by RTX 3000 Ti, more powerful, who would arrive in a higher configuration than yours portable counterparty.

The solution would employ the GA chip150-106-A1, even from RTX 3050, with 3.90 CUDA cores, 660 more than RTX 3060 Ti for laptops. The memory capacity would also be increased from a mere 4GB to 6GB or 12 GB GDDR6. Both modifications should deliver substantial improvements over the portable variant, offering much more performance and fixing serious issues related to low memory.

The RTX 3060, on the other hand, would keep the set present in the mobile version, with GA chip107-304-A1 and 2.304 CUDA cores, but would consume much more than 072 W. There are also no details about the amount of memory, which can follow with the 4 GB seen in the notebook variant. Depending on the price, and how the crisis would affect prices, both can be very attractive options for those who urgently need a new GPU.

Source: WCCFTech, VideoCardz

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

3080 3080

3080

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
14

Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Seniors in space: who are the seniors who have been off Earth?

Seniors in space: who are the seniors who have been off Earth?

October 6, 2021
Photo of JBL launches Live Pro+TWS headphones in Brazil as an alternative to AirPods Pro

JBL launches Live Pro+TWS headphones in Brazil as an alternative to AirPods Pro

September 16, 2021
Photo of Iron Man creates a way to face Magneto fairly in comics

Iron Man creates a way to face Magneto fairly in comics

September 24, 2021
Photo of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has leaked manual confirming device features

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has leaked manual confirming device features

August 31, 2021
Back to top button