nvidia-prepares-12-gb-rtx-3080-and-rtx-3050-and-3050-ti-for-desktop

Several rumors released in recent weeks indicate that Nvidia still has a few more releases on the calendar before betting on a new generation of graphics cards. It seems that the company may already announce in January a refresh of the RTX family 3000 with SUPER and SUPER models. versions with more memories, and even rescue the RTX 3050, the old RTX line input card 2021.

GeForce Now: everything about the arrival of the service in Brazil

Nvidia will present artificial intelligence news at the GTC conference 2021

Now , new rumors bring details of three more news that are being prepared by the company: a turbocharged version of the RTX 3080, despite the existence of the Ti model and the possible debut of a SUPER variant, as well as the awaited arrival of RTX 3000 and RTX 3000 Ti to desktops, until then exclusive to notebooks.

RTX 3080 can get new version with 12 GB of VRAM

Information comes through the leaker kopite7kimi, whose leak history is generally accurate, and from sources on the site VideoCardz, and point to the release of three more cards for the RTX line 3050. The most robust of the novelties is a new version of the RTX 3080 which, apparently, would have as its main change compared to the traditional model the addition of 2 GB of VRAM, thus achieving GB.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The chip must also undergo modifications, at least according to the nomenclature — the GA16-150 of the default variant gives way to GA 102-220, which suggests an increase in the CUDA core count. Still, the launch should be positioned below the RTX 3080 Ti, which uses GPU GA106-250, although there is no mention of the name SUPER, which makes the existence of this supposed new model even more confusing .