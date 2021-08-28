bavina patel enters final: Tokyo Paralympics: Bhavinaben creates history, becomes first Indian to make table tennis final – bhavinaben patel created history storms into final tokyo paralympics

Tokyo

Indian table tennis player Bhavina Patel created history on Saturday. She became the first Indian to reach the final of the Paralympics. She defeated Miao Zhang of China 3-2. The 34-year-old defeated Patel, the world number three, in the semi-finals 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8 in a 34-minute match.

He showed an amazing game in this match held on Saturday. She will face world number one Ying Zhu in the final on Sunday. This is Bhavina Patel’s first Paralympics. Patel lost the first game in a close contest. But after that he made a great comeback and went on to win the next two games. However, Zhang made a comeback. And showed your class.

Now the match reached the last game. Here Patel took a time out and after that he won. In Friday’s quarterfinals, she defeated 2016 Rio Olympic gold medalist and world number two Parik Rankovic of Serbia. He had ensured the medal as soon as he reached the semi-finals.

Bhavina defeated Rankovich 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in a quarterfinal match that lasted 19 minutes. Bhavina became the first Indian woman table tennis player to reach the semi-finals of the Paralympic Games.

World number two was once ranking

The current world ranking of 34-year-old Bhavina is 12. The world ranking of Bhavina, who started playing table tennis for entertainment on a wheelchair, was at one time number two. He did this feat after winning the 2011 PTT Thailand Table Tennis Championships. She won the silver medal in the women’s singles Class 4 event at the Beijing Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in October 2013.