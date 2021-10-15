Pokémon creates TikTok account and launches first trend

4
The international division of The Pokémon Company is in TikTok. The company created an account in the app based on short videos this Friday (15) and has already done its first publication.

    The post invites players to share their first memories with Pokémon and features some previews of the company’s upcoming projects, including the remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokémon Legends: Arceus and the new app Pokémon Trading Card Game Live

    .

    The Pokémon Company maintains a good relationship with social networks, being responsible for the creation of many memes involving the little monster franchise. Over the past year, the Pokémon social media team has helped revitalize Bidoof’s popularity with a series of videos and even a channel focused on the adorable beaver.

    Even before being officially on TikTok, the franchise was already a relative success on the platform. The latest trend involving the Pikachu series that went viral on the social network showed users living different types of Pokémon trainers from the games. Check out a compiled.

      • Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will be released on 15 November 2022 for Nintendo Switch. Already Pokémon Legends: Arceus

      debuts in 11 January 2022 also for the hybrid console.

      Source: ComicBook

