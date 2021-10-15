Pokémon creates TikTok account and launches first trend

.

The Pokémon Company maintains a good relationship with social networks, being responsible for the creation of many memes involving the little monster franchise. Over the past year, the Pokémon social media team has helped revitalize Bidoof’s popularity with a series of videos and even a channel focused on the adorable beaver.

Even before being officially on TikTok, the franchise was already a relative success on the platform. The latest trend involving the Pikachu series that went viral on the social network showed users living different types of Pokémon trainers from the games. Check out a compiled.