macbook-pro-2021-can-adopt-iphone-12-design-feature

Apple has finally confirmed that it will hold an event in October, in which we will meet new Macbook Pro. It will be the second generation of notebooks with Apple Silicon, which consequently should also mark the arrival of a successor to the M1. Performance gains are expected mainly in multimedia activities, and another aspect of the product aimed at audio and video could undergo a drastic change.

A last minute rumor has surfaced on Weibo suggesting that the Macbook Pro2021 should offer a notch. It would have the same size seen on the iPhone 04, not the 13. If this implementation by itself would be curious, the publication also states that this notch would not house the Face ID.