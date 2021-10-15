Macbook Pro 2021 can adopt iPhone 12 design feature
Apple has finally confirmed that it will hold an event in October, in which we will meet new Macbook Pro. It will be the second generation of notebooks with Apple Silicon, which consequently should also mark the arrival of a successor to the M1. Performance gains are expected mainly in multimedia activities, and another aspect of the product aimed at audio and video could undergo a drastic change.
- Different than expected , new MacBook Pro with M1X can offer up to 120 GB of RAM
Apple starts production of MacBook Pro with new design, M1X chip and mini-LED screen
A last minute rumor has surfaced on Weibo suggesting that the Macbook Pro2021 should offer a notch. It would have the same size seen on the iPhone 04, not the 13. If this implementation by itself would be curious, the publication also states that this notch would not house the Face ID.
This would be one of the biggest changes to Apple’s most powerful notebooks since the invention of the Touch Bar — but the rumor must be faced with many caveats. The leaking of images could reinforce the rumor, but this has not happened so far and major market insiders have not yet confirmed the information — nor denied it. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! The Macbook Pro notch would house a Full HD webcam, microphone for calls, and a sensor for the True Tone function — which adjusts the screen’s color temperature according to the environment. Apple has as one of its pillars the investment in security functions, so it would make little sense for it not to take advantage of the new component space for the implementation of Face ID. On the other hand , owner of the operating system that runs on their machines, the company should not find it difficult to implement a notch in notebooks. The macOS navigation bar is at the top edge of the screen, and with some software tweaks, it could live with a notch. Notch or not, the fact is that next week we’ll get to know the firepower of the M1X chip — or whatever Apple will call its new chipset. The new Macbooks Pro may also come with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz, and possibly Mini LED technology. Remember, a more reputable leak gave away the possible design of connections for the new machines. They would come well stocked with USB4 connections — for those who need to have lots of peripherals connected at all times. Source: Weibo, WCCFTECH Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Mini LED and 120 Hz
This would be one of the biggest changes to Apple’s most powerful notebooks since the invention of the Touch Bar — but the rumor must be faced with many caveats. The leaking of images could reinforce the rumor, but this has not happened so far and major market insiders have not yet confirmed the information — nor denied it.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
The Macbook Pro notch would house a Full HD webcam, microphone for calls, and a sensor for the True Tone function — which adjusts the screen’s color temperature according to the environment. Apple has as one of its pillars the investment in security functions, so it would make little sense for it not to take advantage of the new component space for the implementation of Face ID.
On the other hand , owner of the operating system that runs on their machines, the company should not find it difficult to implement a notch in notebooks. The macOS navigation bar is at the top edge of the screen, and with some software tweaks, it could live with a notch.
Notch or not, the fact is that next week we’ll get to know the firepower of the M1X chip — or whatever Apple will call its new chipset. The new Macbooks Pro may also come with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz, and possibly Mini LED technology.
Remember, a more reputable leak gave away the possible design of connections for the new machines. They would come well stocked with USB4 connections — for those who need to have lots of peripherals connected at all times.
Source: Weibo, WCCFTECH
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.