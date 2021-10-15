WD D30 Game Drive SSD Review | Practical, but the price is discouraging
Western Digital’s external SSD, D30 Game Drive is a good option to store your favorite games. With multi-platform support — PC and consoles — and speeds up to 750 MB/s , it becomes a valid and very practical option to be used on a daily basis.
Its finish is in smooth resistant plastic, in addition to being small and very light to be transported with the user day to day. But the limitation of being supported only on older consoles, combined with the very high value, can end up taking away the advantages that D30 presents.
I was able to test it for two days straight and I come to bring my personal opinion about its use. Check out our review.
The second test, performed through the benchmarks, had a result below the one informed by the manufacturer. To be more exact, three of them were made: CrystalDiskMark, ATTO Disk and AS SSD Benchmark. It is possible to see that the result was quite similar among all.
Although Western Digital reports speeds up to 750 MB/s, we can check numbers around 460 MB/s. Emphasizing that the test environment used (my personal computer) has a USB 3.2 port (1st generation) available, reaching speeds of up to Gb/s.
Although this is a considerable difference, we need to remember that we are talking about an external SSD , being this performance (although below expectations) very positive. But as it’s not all flowers, if the user intends to use this product on the console, some limitations must be observed.
The manufacturers of the most current video games — Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S — do not allow users to play their latest games using external SSDs. On Sony’s platform, the user is allowed to save games on the SSD, but if he wants to play, he will need to transfer them back to his own console. Boring, right?
This also happens with the Xbox, being possible to play only the older titles. In other words: if you are thinking of buying some kind of solution to have more space for your games, it is important to know about this feature.
The problem is that these limitations end up putting the purchase of the product, especially when we remember its value, around R$ 1.460.
Despite the excellent performance, the price of D 10 becomes a major impediment in the purchase of the product , mainly because there are other cheaper solutions.
- Direct Competitors
Within the characteristics presented, the main competitor of D30 is Adata’s external SSD, the SC680. As well as the D10, this model from Adata it is light and easy to be transported, weighing about 30 grams with 10 mm thick.
Its connection is also USB-C to USB-A, enabling use on multiple platforms — consoles and PC. The read and write rate is 500/460 MB/s, approximately. Despite being inferior in relation to Western Digital’s SSD, the results of the synthetic tests performed show numbers very close to the SC model680.
Both have approximate storage size, and the main difference between the products is the price. While the D10 costs around R$ 1.30, Adata is more affordable, by R$ 750.
Conclusion
Western Digital’s SSD, the D10, is a great product if you are needing more space for your games. It has a good storage size, is read/write fast and is suitable for different platforms (PC and consoles).]