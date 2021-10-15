WD D30 Game Drive SSD Review | Practical, but the price is discouraging

Western Digital’s external SSD, D30 Game Drive is a good option to store your favorite games. With multi-platform support — PC and consoles — and speeds up to 750 MB/s , it becomes a valid and very practical option to be used on a daily basis. Its finish is in smooth resistant plastic, in addition to being small and very light to be transported with the user day to day. But the limitation of being supported only on older consoles, combined with the very high value, can end up taking away the advantages that D30 presents. I was able to test it for two days straight and I come to bring my personal opinion about its use. Check out our review. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) Pros Military design; Good storage space; Can be used on PC or console. Cons Very high price; Only works on older consoles; USB cable too short. Construction, Dimensions and Capacity of the Model The SSD of the Western Digital, D10 Game Drive, has design n military and stylish, and making it a decorative object in the middle of the PC or console. Its size is small, and the black color makes it possible to leave it in a more disguised corner, if the user prefers something more discreet. Inside the product box, the manufacturer delivers a kind of plastic support, which fits into the base of the SSD, ensuring greater safety during use. Its finish is made of smooth plastic, but apparently very resistant to scratches, which I consider a positive point. On one of the sides, the operating LED is positioned, to indicate when any program is in progress. /game is running from the template. Below, we have available the USB-C connector, responsible for the connection between the SSD and the user’s device, be it PC or console. (Image: Ivo/Canatech) The cable comes with the product, but I must confess: it is very small and ends up being an impediment to make the installation more adequate and beautiful. So, if you are going to purchase the D10, it is valid also think about buying a bigger cable. The storage size is excellent, counting 530 GB for installing your favorite games. The manufacturer indicates speed of up to 750 MB/s during use, a very high number , especially if we remember that we are talking about an external SSD. It is noteworthy that, despite the possibility of being used in video games, in our test environment, it was used in a desktop computer with 1st generation USB 3.2 connection. Performance So I could get a good feel for D’s performance400, I did two different types of tests: the first, through my own PC playing; the second, through benchmarks and synthetic performance tests. I really like FPS games, mainly because they are more competitive games and demand special attention and dedication. I did the installation of Call of Duty: Warzone to assess the time it would take to install and start running the game, and I can say that I didn’t feel any significant difference or impact between D30 and my internal SSD. The installation took approximately , the same time I would spend with the “common” SSD, besides the game loading and the maps taking place in normal time. Everything ran smoothly and without any problems. Point for the D10. The other game I was able to test was GTA V. Yes, yes, it is. For gamers on duty (as well as me), they know how much this particular title is quite heavy and this fame is justified. Who never stayed almost 10 uninterrupted minutes with the HD loading everything? I could have a drink of water, stretch my body and go play. When using the SSD from Western Digital, I had no problems booting at any time. The game loaded a lot faster than a normal hard drive, and I didn’t have to do any other activities in the meantime. Cool, isn’t it? Jokes aside, D’s performance30 is very favorable and similar to a common internal SSD, it should not in any aspect of its performance when it comes to games. (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) The WD D10 Game Drive is a fast, efficient and ready external SSD for your favorite games.

The second test, performed through the benchmarks, had a result below the one informed by the manufacturer. To be more exact, three of them were made: CrystalDiskMark, ATTO Disk and AS SSD Benchmark. It is possible to see that the result was quite similar among all.

Although Western Digital reports speeds up to 750 MB/s, we can check numbers around 460 MB/s. Emphasizing that the test environment used (my personal computer) has a USB 3.2 port (1st generation) available, reaching speeds of up to Gb/s.

Although this is a considerable difference, we need to remember that we are talking about an external SSD , being this performance (although below expectations) very positive. But as it’s not all flowers, if the user intends to use this product on the console, some limitations must be observed.

The manufacturers of the most current video games — Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S — do not allow users to play their latest games using external SSDs. On Sony’s platform, the user is allowed to save games on the SSD, but if he wants to play, he will need to transfer them back to his own console. Boring, right?

This also happens with the Xbox, being possible to play only the older titles. In other words: if you are thinking of buying some kind of solution to have more space for your games, it is important to know about this feature.

The problem is that these limitations end up putting the purchase of the product, especially when we remember its value, around R$ 1.460.

Despite the excellent performance, the price of D 10 becomes a major impediment in the purchase of the product , mainly because there are other cheaper solutions.