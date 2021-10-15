changing-safari's-tab-display-on-mac

The Safari interface on the Mac, as well as on the iPhone and iPad, has undergone a major redesign in its interface. The new version of Apple’s browser features a more streamlined look, perfectly aligned with the colors of the websites you visit — expanding them to the edge of the window and taking up less screen space.

If you are not used to the The browser’s compact look, which merges the address bar with the pages tab, you can change it to a more traditional format — keeping the tabs separate and the address bar at the top. This way, you can continue to enjoy the new Safari with the user experience that is more adapted.

Below, check out the step-by-step instructions we have prepared for you to learn how to easily change Safari’s tab display .

Step 1: Open the Safari on Mac and in the menu bar, click "Safari" > "Preferences…".