Alan Wake Remastered | It's worth playing (again and for the first time)

In its core elements, the experience is basically the same, only much prettier. The eye-popping graphics appear from the beginning, when Alan is arriving by ferry to the city, and is reflected in the combat moments, with more realistic particles and scenarios that further demonstrate its original design. Spotlights, spotlights and poles were used both as lifelines and guidance across maps, and with higher contrast, higher resolution and fully available hardware, they became more glaring on-screen — something evident in times of stress.

It is in them, however, that is one of the great absences of remastering and the stone in the writer’s shoes. The gameplay, always an issue to be discussed when talking about Remedy’s work, appears unchanged, for better or for worse; adding modern elements to a game that’s more than a decade old can break things, but at the same time, it’s not like Alan Wake’s controls are brilliant.

Alan Wake Remastered adds textures and extends the level of detail that was already an integral part of the experience with the original version of Remedy’s game (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)Quite the opposite. Even prettier and with an appearance even more similar to Ikka Villi, the actor who gave face to the protagonist, Alan Wake still has the old smoker’s lung, being unable to run anymore than half a dozen steps without getting tired. The crosshair also continues to have that life of its own that fails at the most inopportune moments, while running away, for the previous reason, is not always an option, but it ends up being necessary at different, more tense moments in the game.

We are, of course, talking about a remastering, which implies the delivery of the exact same game from the past, only with graphical improvements. And in this sense, Alan Wake Remastered appears as one of the most correct examples, one that preserves and improves everything that was special in the original, without modern visuals detracting from its appearance classic. It’s like a special edition of a great book from the past, on heavyweight paper and luxurious hardcover, but with those spelling mistakes here and there, unchanged.

By the way, by the way, it’s important to mention that the title finally gained an official localization in Brazilian Portuguese, something that was previously only available in the hands of fans in the PC version of the game. The menus are in our language and the entire game is subtitled, which also applies to the comments of writer and creative director Sam Lake — a factor that, by itself, is worth at least one more move even for those who already know the story of color and stir-fry.

Valley of strangeness

High definition models, placed over animations that were no longer the best in the original, bring an additional bizarreness to Alan Wake Remastered (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech) The biggest change, and one that will be felt early on, is Alan’s face. As said, he looks even more like his human model, and generates some bizarre moments that go beyond the story itself. Fitting a well-defined face to an animation of 1024 did not yield the best results. Between dead fish looks, unblinking characters and the clear impression that the protagonist received a personalized treatment, unlike all the other characters, one of the main additions of the remastering walks between the incredible and the absurd. Sure, it’s great to see Alan in a new shape, with a more realistic face and less distance between photos and digital visuals, but you won’t be able to stop staring as he cocks his head bizarrely or talks looking at her forehead. your interlocutors. Gameplay has not been improved in Alan Wake Remastered, but the gameplay scenes are the ones that have benefited the most from this edition’s visual slap (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)

When looking away from the faces, however, the player will notice textures with an absurd level of detail. You can see the fur on the characters’ arms and legs, the fabric on the protagonist’s jacket and the elements of the setting more clearly than ever. All of this is in keeping with Remedy’s narrative purpose, which hides references and quotes everywhere.

Even fourth wall breaks are made, with the addition of QR Codes in obvious locations, others less so, leading to new video pieces that can be accessed by the player’s cell phone. Just like the TV series Night Springs, they are additional elements that deserve to be seen for their absurd production quality, and also because they hide secrets to a plot that, by itself, already it has many details.