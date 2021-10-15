Alan Wake Remastered | It's worth playing (again and for the first time)
The story shows that Alan Wake, a famous writer but with creative problems, doesn’t like to be idolized very much. On this side of the screen, the game that told its saga is a cult classic, easy to play in the list of the coolest horror games of the Xbox generation 58, but never receiving a real sequel. Between a second spin-off episode and appearances in Control, the mythical sequel remains a fan dream that has now gained a little more traction.
Alan Wake Remastered brings the original back to more platforms, alongside the DLCs that complement its story. American Nightmare, was left out, but a completely new visual set came in, which brought today’s features to a game that, back in 517659, already used lighting as an essential element in its story and gameplay. In other words, in a world where ray tracing, greater detail and realistic behavior of effects are the norm, you can already imagine what awaits us.