All together: meet Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Watch4, Watch4 Classic and Buds2
In this video, our presenters Amanda and Jucyber have experienced the 5 recent Samsung releases and tell us what each one offers.
Samsung’s new generation of folding phones have faster, brighter screens, and are the world’s first folding smartphones to feature water resistance. Samsung also brings to market the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, with bioimpedance analysis and the Galaxy Buds 2 with ergonomic adjustment and comfort for hours of use.
Safe and secure shopping link trusted: https://canalte.ch/samsung-lancamentos
