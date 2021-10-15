All together: meet Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Watch4, Watch4 Classic and Buds2

2
In this video, our presenters Amanda and Jucyber have experienced the 5 recent Samsung releases and tell us what each one offers.

Samsung’s new generation of folding phones have faster, brighter screens, and are the world’s first folding smartphones to feature water resistance. Samsung also brings to market the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, with bioimpedance analysis and the Galaxy Buds 2 with ergonomic adjustment and comfort for hours of use.

