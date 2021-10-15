delivery-robots-that-already-deliver-around-the-world

Imagine this situation: you’re at home, the doorbell rings and, when you open the door, there’s a robot holding the box of the product you just bought online. The delivery service of the future looks like something from a movie theater, but it is already being tested in various parts of the planet.

Technology advances allow the implementation of intelligent machines, capable of delivering clothes , food, orders and any type of product quickly, efficiently and autonomously — and you won’t even have to worry about tips.

In this video, you will meet the most advanced delivery robots in the world, which combine artificial intelligence and some very human characteristics so that you receive your purchases feeling in the future, but without having to travel back in time for that.