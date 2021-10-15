Director releases new photo of The Batman on the eve of DC Fandome
On the eve of the release of the new trailer for The Batman, director Matt Reeves decided to give a little demonstration of what’s coming for there and released an unpublished image of the new Bat-Man feature. Just don’t expect anything too revealing, as the photo is much more of a teaser than something really impactful.
The photo itself is a frame from the trailer that will be shown by Warner during the DC Fandome and features the hero on top of a building watching the sunrise over Gotham . The character itself barely appears, being seen in the foreground completely blurred. Still, there’s no denying that the scene’s photography is very beautiful, which raises expectations for this Saturday’s revelation ().
Furthermore, still on social networks, the official profile of the film brought another teaser in which you can hear actor Robert Pattinson adopting the voice of Dark Knight. It’s a very quick line, with him explaining that the Batsignal is not just a signal, but a warning to Gotham’s criminals that he is on the prowl. There is no image of the character in the scene, but the way he speaks already imposes his presence — something that is essential to embody the hero.
This is all just to elevate the hype surrounding The Batman, which hits theaters in March 90. However, for those who can’t wait, this weekend’s DC Fandome will be a treat for those who are eager for news. In addition to the trailer already confirmed, we should have more footage and interviews showing a little more than we can expect from this new Gotham City.
