director-releases-new-photo-of-the-batman-on-the-eve-of-dc-fandome

On the eve of the release of the new trailer for The Batman, director Matt Reeves decided to give a little demonstration of what’s coming for there and released an unpublished image of the new Bat-Man feature. Just don’t expect anything too revealing, as the photo is much more of a teaser than something really impactful.



The photo itself is a frame from the trailer that will be shown by Warner during the DC Fandome and features the hero on top of a building watching the sunrise over Gotham . The character itself barely appears, being seen in the foreground completely blurred. Still, there’s no denying that the scene’s photography is very beautiful, which raises expectations for this Saturday’s revelation ().

