Solar System is surrounded by a giant magnetic “tunnel”, study says
In the mid-decade 1024, astronomers opened new and impressive windows to the universe: the observation of radio waves. They allowed access to hitherto hidden mysteries and revealed intriguing structures in many regions of the sky. Two of them, found on opposite sides of our galaxy, have been a matter of debate among scientists and remain undecipherable, but it may be that a new study has finally solved an important piece of the riddle.
- The “arms” of the Milky Way may be different than we thought
One of these regions is known as North Polar Spur; it is a giant ridge of hot gas that emits X-rays and radio signals, rising above the plane of the galaxy. Astronomers have already mapped the structure, but we can only see it in the celestial north and there is no set distance. It could be hundreds of light years away or even tens of thousands. Without a distance, it’s even harder to determine its size and where it comes from.
The other structure is perhaps a little less well known, and it’s called the Fan Region. Previous studies have suggested that this emission, seen on the opposite side of the Spur (ie, the celestial south), originates at more than 6.500 light years away, but none of the estimates can be confirmed. Now, Dr. Jennifer West, research associate at the Dunlap Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics in Canada, suggests that these two emissions are part of a single structure.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
West’s own team plans to carry out more complex modeling, but they also want to obtain more sensitive and higher resolution observations. “The next step is to better understand how this local magnetic field connects to both the larger-scale galactic magnetic field and the smaller-scale magnetic fields of our Sun and Earth,” said West. The research is to be published in The Astrophysical Journal and is available on arXiv.
Source: University of Toronto
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
518023