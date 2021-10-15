Solar System is surrounded by a giant magnetic “tunnel”, study says

In the mid-decade 1024, astronomers opened new and impressive windows to the universe: the observation of radio waves. They allowed access to hitherto hidden mysteries and revealed intriguing structures in many regions of the sky. Two of them, found on opposite sides of our galaxy, have been a matter of debate among scientists and remain undecipherable, but it may be that a new study has finally solved an important piece of the riddle.

  • The “arms” of the Milky Way may be different than we thought

One of these regions is known as North Polar Spur; it is a giant ridge of hot gas that emits X-rays and radio signals, rising above the plane of the galaxy. Astronomers have already mapped the structure, but we can only see it in the celestial north and there is no set distance. It could be hundreds of light years away or even tens of thousands. Without a distance, it’s even harder to determine its size and where it comes from.

The other structure is perhaps a little less well known, and it’s called the Fan Region. Previous studies have suggested that this emission, seen on the opposite side of the Spur (ie, the celestial south), originates at more than 6.500 light years away, but none of the estimates can be confirmed. Now, Dr. Jennifer West, research associate at the Dunlap Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics in Canada, suggests that these two emissions are part of a single structure.

The galaxy seen in radio waves in conventional view with the galactic center in the middle of the Image. The arrows indicate some of the “spur” regions, including the main one, the North Polar Spur (Image: Reproduction/Haslam/J. West)

This is really an innovative proposal, as no one had associated the two regions until now. West’s work shows how they would be connected through magnetic filaments, as if they were tied together by ropes. What is most impressive is the result of this connection: it forms what appears to be a kind of tunnel around our Solar System. “If we looked at the sky,” explains the scientist, “we would see this tunnel-shaped structure in almost every direction we looked — that is, if we had eyes that could see the light from the radio.”

It was through one of the co-authors of the article that West, a few years ago, came across a work by 172619 which presented these polarized radio signals as something that appears in our view from within the Local Arm of the Galaxy. “This article inspired me to develop this idea and link my model to much better data that our telescopes provide us today.” Among these new telescopes is the European Space Agency’s Gaia, which investigates our galaxy and measures distances between stars .

With an analysis of Gaia data, modeling and simulations, West and his colleagues determined a distance for the structures: 350 light years away from the Solar System, which is consistent with some previous estimates The entire length of the tunnel modeled by the team is about 1.25 light years.

The idea of ​​the tunnel can be better understood using the Earth as an example. The North Pole is at the top of the globe and the Equator in the middle, but sometimes this map is presented from a different perspective, as is the map of the galaxy. West explains that “a most astronomers look at a map with the galaxy’s North pole up and the galactic center in the middle”, but in this work, she and her team remade the map “with a different point in the middle”.

The sky as it would appear in our telescopes in polarized radio waves. “Van-Gogh” type lines show the orientation of the magnetic field. To the side, the same sky along with the brightest stars and overlapping constellation outlines and constellation names (Image: Reproduction/Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory/Villa Elisa telescope/ESA/Planck Collaboration/Stellarium/J. West)

To do this, they performed simulations while varying the shape and the location of the long strings, until finding a configuration that best fits the observations. With this, the simulation shows the structure around us and what the sky would look like as seen through our telescopes. It was this new perspective that helped her match the model with the data. The researchers also compare it with a road tunnel and the way the lights converge due to depth perspective.

Dr. Bryan Gaensler, a professor at the Dunlap Institute and author of the publication, says “this is extremely smart work.” He says that when West first commented on the idea, he thought it was too far-fetched. “But she eventually managed to convince me! Now I’m excited to see how the rest of the astronomical community reacts,” he said. The work is in agreement with many of the properties noted above, including shape, polarization of electromagnetic radiation (how the wave is twisted), and the brightness of structures.

It is possible that the community react with new studies, as there are still many questions to answer. It is not yet known what exactly creates these structures, but if they are in fact connected by magnetic fields that do not exist in isolation, there will be implications and restrictions for the possibilities. In addition, the work may help unravel the formation and evolution of magnetic fields in galaxies and other magnetic filament structures found around the Milky Way.

A curved tunnel, with lines formed by tunnel lights and bands, illustrates how these lines seem to converge in the distance, similar to the tunnel formed by structures above and below the Solar System (Image: Reproduction/Pixabay/wal_

/J. West)

West’s own team plans to carry out more complex modeling, but they also want to obtain more sensitive and higher resolution observations. “The next step is to better understand how this local magnetic field connects to both the larger-scale galactic magnetic field and the smaller-scale magnetic fields of our Sun and Earth,” said West. The research is to be published in The Astrophysical Journal and is available on arXiv.

Source: University of Toronto

