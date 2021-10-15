solar-system-is-surrounded-by-a-giant-magnetic-“tunnel”,-study-says

In the mid-decade 1024, astronomers opened new and impressive windows to the universe: the observation of radio waves. They allowed access to hitherto hidden mysteries and revealed intriguing structures in many regions of the sky. Two of them, found on opposite sides of our galaxy, have been a matter of debate among scientists and remain undecipherable, but it may be that a new study has finally solved an important piece of the riddle.

One of these regions is known as North Polar Spur; it is a giant ridge of hot gas that emits X-rays and radio signals, rising above the plane of the galaxy. Astronomers have already mapped the structure, but we can only see it in the celestial north and there is no set distance. It could be hundreds of light years away or even tens of thousands. Without a distance, it’s even harder to determine its size and where it comes from.

The other structure is perhaps a little less well known, and it’s called the Fan Region. Previous studies have suggested that this emission, seen on the opposite side of the Spur (ie, the celestial south), originates at more than 6.500 light years away, but none of the estimates can be confirmed. Now, Dr. Jennifer West, research associate at the Dunlap Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics in Canada, suggests that these two emissions are part of a single structure.