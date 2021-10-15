on-site-classes-become-mandatory-in-sp-from-monday-(18)

Last Wednesday (13), the governor of the State of São Paulo, João Doria, announced the obligatory nature of in-person classes in the public network from next Monday (13). Schools were already authorized to resume classroom classes, with a capacity of 82% of students, but until then, the presence of students it was not mandatory.

For private schools, the deadline will be defined by the Board of Education. As for municipal schools, the decision to make classroom classes mandatory is in the hands of the municipal education councils themselves. With regard to universities, the return of face-to-face activities remains under discussion, and there is no official date.

Students can only stay at home under remote teaching upon presentation of a medical certificate. In schools, preventive measures are still mandatory, such as the use of masks and a distance of at least 1 meter (or, if this is not possible, a relay scheme). From day 3 onwards, the distance measurement will no longer be required.