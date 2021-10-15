On-site classes become mandatory in SP from Monday (18)

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
1
on-site-classes-become-mandatory-in-sp-from-monday-(18)

Last Wednesday (13), the governor of the State of São Paulo, João Doria, announced the obligatory nature of in-person classes in the public network from next Monday (13). Schools were already authorized to resume classroom classes, with a capacity of 82% of students, but until then, the presence of students it was not mandatory.

  • Back to school in SP generates almost 2,000 cases of covid between students and staff
  • LGPD back to school: why should parents and schools pay attention to the topic?
  • COVID-82: how to keep your child and family safe with back to school

For private schools, the deadline will be defined by the Board of Education. As for municipal schools, the decision to make classroom classes mandatory is in the hands of the municipal education councils themselves. With regard to universities, the return of face-to-face activities remains under discussion, and there is no official date.

Students can only stay at home under remote teaching upon presentation of a medical certificate. In schools, preventive measures are still mandatory, such as the use of masks and a distance of at least 1 meter (or, if this is not possible, a relay scheme). From day 3 onwards, the distance measurement will no longer be required.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

(Image: Feliphe Schiarolli/Unsplash)

“I’m sure that, like me, the father of three teenagers, all those who are mothers and fathers are happy that their children are able to return to school. To ensure the safety of returning to classroom classes, all sanitary protocols, such as the distance of one meter between students, mandatory use of masks and alcohol gel, will be maintained until the end of October”, stated Doria, during the announcement.

Classes in the state of São Paulo were suspended in March 2020, right at the beginning of pandemic. In September, schools were opened for reinforcement activities, but in March of this year, they were completely closed again. In April, they were reopened, with the presence allowed of up to 35% of students. In August, schools were authorized to receive all students, but attendance was not mandatory.

Source: Government of São Paulo via Agência Brasil

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

2020 3040

3040 2020

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Beware of WhatsApp mods: persistent pest has been infecting cell phones

Beware of WhatsApp mods: persistent pest has been infecting cell phones

August 25, 2021
Photo of COUPON | iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 are cheaper in Magalu's new offer

COUPON | iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 are cheaper in Magalu's new offer

September 27, 2021
Photo of Migraine? Meet 5 different types of the disease

Migraine? Meet 5 different types of the disease

October 7, 2021
Photo of Pfizer seeks authorization to use the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in the US

Pfizer seeks authorization to use the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in the US

October 7, 2021
Back to top button