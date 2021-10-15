Russian spacecraft tests alter ISS orientation, but crew not at risk
This Friday (15), the International Space Station suffered a brief destabilization, which occurred during tests of engines of a Soyuz vehicle from Russia. According to information from Roscosmos, the country’s space agency, the change in orientation did not pose risks to the crew or the station and has already been corrected.
According to information published by Roscosmos, what happened during tests of the Soyuz MS spacecraft engines 17. The space agency stated that as a consequence, the station had a temporary change in its orientation, but experts from the ISS Russian Segment Main Control Group acted and quickly regained the laboratory’s orientation.
Soyuz MS-17 will return to Earth next Sunday (15), taking director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild, who spent a few days on board the station for the filming of the movie “The Challenge”. They will be accompanied by Oleg Novitsky, a cosmonaut who stayed in the orbital laboratory during a six-month mission.
This isn’t the first time that the Russian segment of the orbital lab has caused some such incident. In July, for example, the station suffered another accidental change in orientation due to an accidental firing of thrusters from Russia’s Nauka module, which had recently been docked. Triggering happened due to a module software error.
Source: Phys.org
