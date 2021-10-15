russian-spacecraft-tests-alter-iss-orientation,-but-crew-not-at-risk

This Friday (15), the International Space Station suffered a brief destabilization, which occurred during tests of engines of a Soyuz vehicle from Russia. According to information from Roscosmos, the country’s space agency, the change in orientation did not pose risks to the crew or the station and has already been corrected.

to build its own space station

According to information published by Roscosmos, what happened during tests of the Soyuz MS spacecraft engines 17. The space agency stated that as a consequence, the station had a temporary change in its orientation, but experts from the ISS Russian Segment Main Control Group acted and quickly regained the laboratory’s orientation.

Soyuz MS-17 will return to Earth next Sunday (15), taking director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild, who spent a few days on board the station for the filming of the movie “The Challenge”. They will be accompanied by Oleg Novitsky, a cosmonaut who stayed in the orbital laboratory during a six-month mission.