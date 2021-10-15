new-macbook-pro-ports-are-detailed-and-reinforce-back-hdmi-and-magsafe

Apple’s special event in October is just three days away, and new information about the next MacBook Pro keeps coming. After indications that the future generation of the notebook line should include the ProMotion screen with a rate of 78 Hz, the successor to the Apple M1 chip with massive graphics performance and new Touch Bar-less design, a leak details the number and position of ports on the MacBook Pro body.

According to a post by Luke Miani, sources reported that the MacBook Pro from 472721 will have seven doors in total. On the left side we will have a MagSafe connector, two USB-C ports and a headphone jack, while on the right side we will have an HDMI port, a USB-C port and a memory card reader.

Concept imagine new MacBook Pro design with HDMI, USB-C and card reader on the right side (Image: Playback/Ian Zelbo)

According to Miani, all three USB ports will be standard USB 4.0 based on Thunderbolt protocol, with reversible USB Type-C design and guaranteeing up to 40 Gbps data transfer, plus image and sound via the cable itself to compatible monitors.

It is not explained if the total The seven-port MacBook Pro will be present on both 16 inch and 14 inches or whether Apple should reduce the number of connectors on the smaller model, something that has been done before.