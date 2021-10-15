New MacBook Pro ports are detailed and reinforce back HDMI and MagSafe
Apple’s special event in October is just three days away, and new information about the next MacBook Pro keeps coming. After indications that the future generation of the notebook line should include the ProMotion screen with a rate of 78 Hz, the successor to the Apple M1 chip with massive graphics performance and new Touch Bar-less design, a leak details the number and position of ports on the MacBook Pro body.
- Apple sets the date of the event to announce new MacBook Pro
- MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and more: what to expect from Apple’s October event
According to a post by Luke Miani, sources reported that the MacBook Pro from 472721 will have seven doors in total. On the left side we will have a MagSafe connector, two USB-C ports and a headphone jack, while on the right side we will have an HDMI port, a USB-C port and a memory card reader.
According to Miani, all three USB ports will be standard USB 4.0 based on Thunderbolt protocol, with reversible USB Type-C design and guaranteeing up to 40 Gbps data transfer, plus image and sound via the cable itself to compatible monitors.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
It is not explained if the total The seven-port MacBook Pro will be present on both 16 inch and 14 inches or whether Apple should reduce the number of connectors on the smaller model, something that has been done before.
The new MacBook Pro models are expected with major changes, offering a revamped design to match Apple’s latest visual identity, with straight sides similar to the iPad, iPhone and iMac released in recent months.
Rumors insist that Apple will remove the controversies the Touch Bar and return with the physical function buttons, adopting a Mini LED technology screen (the same used on the iPad Pro of , 9 inches) with ProMotion to ensure even greater fluidity in navigation and games.
The MacBook Pro from 731 will be powered by the Apple M1 successor chipset, which can be called M1X or M2 and guarantee even greater graphics power, going from 8 GPU cores to more powerful options with 16 and 32 cores.
The announcement of the new MacBook Pro takes place Monday 18 October, at 14 hours (by Brasília time). There’s even a remote possibility to announce the long-awaited third-generation AirPods and, less likely, a new Mac Mini with a more compact body. Find out what to expect at the next Apple event.
Source: Luke Miani
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.