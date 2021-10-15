how-to-generate-more-than-one-virtual-card-on-nubank

Nubank (Android l iOS) was one of the first virtual banks to offer a virtual card to its customers. And now, almost three years after this event, the company announces one more novelty: the possibility of having multiple virtual cards.

If you are not very knowledgeable about the function, you may be thinking of using it for increase your credit limit at the bank. The only problem with this strategy is: no matter how many virtual cards you have, they will all be linked to a single invoice and your original limit.

Nubank: the benefits of having more than one virtual card

So what is the advantage of generating more than a virtual card on Nubank? Those who know the difference between temporary and recurring cards and, more importantly, know that Nubank does not offer these modalities, may have a clue.

The temporary and recurring virtual cards, offered by Itaú and other banks, allow the user have more control over the security of your account. By concentrating one-off purchases on the first card, it is possible to delete it periodically – which makes it difficult for cybercriminals to act.

Customers from the roxinho, however, did not have such protection and the novelty arose precisely from this Achilles’ heel. By the way, by not adopting the same solution as its competitors, Nubank ended up delivering more freedom and control to the customer… And you will already understand why.

How the multiple virtual cards work It is possible to have up to five virtual cards active simultaneously. (Image: Nubank/Edit: Kris Gaiato) According to an official statement from fintech, customers can have up to five virtual cards active at the same time — which suggests that it is allowed to generate a greater number of cards, as long as the surpluses are disabled. As mentioned above, all purchases are gathered in a single invoice. However, each card generated has its own data: the identification number, the expiry date and the CVC are not repeated. In addition, Nubank also highlights the possibility of giving different names to the purple. In this way, the customer is able to organize usage according to categories — such as “Market”, “Subscription services” and “Purchases on the spot”. If you liked this new feature, check out how to use it below! Want to save money? Meet Olivia, the financial assistant app Learn how to save internet on your smartphone How to generate more than one virtual card in Nubank Step 1: access the Nubank application and, on the home screen, click on the “My Cards” tab; Access the card screen (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: now, at the bottom of the page, select the command “Create virtual card”;

Create another virtual card (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: read the displayed information from the app and then click the command again;

If the feature doesn’t appear for you, rest assured! Its release is gradual (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: Choose an identification name for your new purple and, finally, confirm the action using the highlighted button;

Choose one easily identifiable name (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 5: Then enter the 4-digit password of the your card; Enter the password of your physical card (Image: Kris Gaiato /Print Screen)

Step 6: On the next screen, you will see a confirmation that the process was successful. As informed by Nubank in the screenshot below, the new card is located in the “My Cards” tab. To conclude, tap “Close”.