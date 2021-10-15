google-calculator-gets-second-visual-change-after-material-you;-check-out

Google’s Calculator app has barely received the new Material You design and has already undergone an update to renew its appearance. The previous adjustment brought dynamic colors and the new design of the buttons, while the current one (version 8.1) adds a new animation and a tactile element to make the user experience more realistic. Google Maps gets new widget stuffed with Material You on Android Android clock gets new widgets with Material You look; check it out Chrome with Material You look also comes to older versions of Android Google Calculator is a very simple application and there’s not much you can do to redesign it visually, so changes are usually discreet. The round buttons now turn into squares with rounded corners when pressed and deliver tactile feedback, similar to the one on the Gboard, as a way of showing that they’ve been activated. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

With a cleaner and more elegant appearance, the app brought the option to hide some more advanced (and less) function keys used) in a hanging drawer. The buttons are bigger and with more emphasis on numbers, very similar to Samsung’s rival app, with a reduced area for operations compared to the old version.

In the last two months, Google ran to get most of its apps in line with Android’s new visual standard , which brings many new features, a sleeker look, and widgets to make life easier for the user. Material You has arrived for Clock, Maps, Gmail, Photos, Weather, Meet, Drive and for the suite of utility applications like Docs and Slides.

If you want to try the version 8.1 from Google Calculator, you can download the file from the ApkMirror website, but remember that the wallpaper-aligned look is only available for Android users . Also, downloading from an unofficial website and subsequent installation is done at your own risk.

Source: Android Police

