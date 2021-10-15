clubhouse-adds-high-quality-sound-option-to-appeal-to-musicians

One of the categories that can benefit most from audio chat applications are musicians, after all, voice and sounds are their work tools. The Clubhouse already has a solid base of music artists in the app, but will add a new feature called Music Mode to attract even more interested parties.

This new modality is located in the three-point menu, next to the “audio quality” option, which now has a segment called music. For now, the technical specifications of the audio have not been revealed, but you can expect high quality in stereo, use of USB microphones and professional equipment to conduct the presentation, according to the

Clubhouse. The new “Music” option should deliver superior sound quality (Picture: Playback/Clubhouse)

The new feature is also valid for pre-recorded clips and should improve the reproduction of any shared musical excerpts. This is the Clubhouse’s second investment in improving the platform’s sound in recent months: in August, spatial audio arrived to create more immersive chats, as if the host’s voice came from different locations in a physical room.

