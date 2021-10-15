Clubhouse adds high quality sound option to appeal to musicians
One of the categories that can benefit most from audio chat applications are musicians, after all, voice and sounds are their work tools. The Clubhouse already has a solid base of music artists in the app, but will add a new feature called Music Mode to attract even more interested parties.
- Clubhouse gains spatial audio and tips to become a successful host
- Clubhouse now lets you record conversations and gains several other new features
- Clubhouse wins text chat rooms
This new modality is located in the three-point menu, next to the “audio quality” option, which now has a segment called music. For now, the technical specifications of the audio have not been revealed, but you can expect high quality in stereo, use of USB microphones and professional equipment to conduct the presentation, according to the
The new feature is also valid for pre-recorded clips and should improve the reproduction of any shared musical excerpts. This is the Clubhouse’s second investment in improving the platform’s sound in recent months: in August, spatial audio arrived to create more immersive chats, as if the host’s voice came from different locations in a physical room.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
In addition to performing live shows, the Clubhouse allows musicians to exchange ideas with the audience, experiment with compositions with fans and even make viral releases. It’s a nice opportunity to do some testing before making a decision about which songs to release on the new album, for example. See an example of Music Mode in action:
The app also brought a new placement of the search bar at the top of the feed, which should allow users to wave to each other directly of the search. This addition and “Music Mode” are expected to arrive gradually for iOS users starting today — on Android, you’ll have to wait a little longer as there is no set date.
Source: Clubhouse
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
1024