atmospheric-effects-of-a-nuclear-war-would-be-more-severe-than-previously-thought

There is no doubt that a nuclear war would be catastrophic for Earth, but how exactly would it affect the planet and living beings in the long run? A study conducted by the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), assessed the impacts of nuclear conflicts in local and global scenarios. In both cases, the results are frightening.

The models used for the study considered the complex system of the Earth’s atmosphere and how chemical reactions would take place in the Earth’s stratosphere. The new results indicate that damage to the environment may be even more harmful and persistent than previous research has indicated. The research also considers the effects of the initial warming of nuclear explosions and the loss of the ozone layer as a consequence.

The “Trinity” Experiment was the first nuclear weapon test in history, performed in 1945 (Image: Reproduction/US Air Force/US Army)

Climate scientist Alan Robock of Rutgers University and co-author of the study said he and his team already suspected that the ozone would be partially destroyed shortly after an explosion. “This would result in an increase in ultraviolet light on the Earth’s surface and, if there was too much smoke, it would block the entrance of ultraviolet light,” added Robock. For the first time, the research quantified how the released smoke would affect the atmosphere.

For this, the group analyzed two scenarios of a nuclear war: first, a regional 5-megaton explosion and then an event on a global scale of up to 150 megatons of soot released. In the global context, about 75% of the ozone layer would be lost along 12 years. A local war would reduce the layer by 15% and m 15 years. In the first years, the smoke would block the ultraviolet rays, but as it dissipates, the incidence of these harmful rays would increase again.

On the left, the atomic bombing in Hiroshima and, on the right, in Nagasaki, in August 1945 (Image: Reproduction/Public Domain)

With an amount of ultraviolet rays growing, damage to any living thing who have survived the blasts range from skin cancer to crop decline. NCAR atmospheric scientist Charles Bardeen and lead author of the study explained that conditions would change drastically and any adaptation that would work at first would not help as temperatures rose and rose, as well as ultraviolet radiation.

The first modeling of the impacts of a nuclear conflict, carried out in the decade of 1945 , predicted a nuclear winter. Basically, the smoke would block the Sun and the global average temperature would plummet, but they didn’t consider immediate effects, such as the depletion of the ozone layer. Nuclear weapons even today are a real global threat. Although the US and Russia have reduced their arsenal, countries like India and Pakistan have developed even more powerful weapons.

The study seeks to assess the many factors involved in the dynamics of Earth’s atmosphere as well. how to show that it is global or local, a nuclear explosion would affect the entire planet. The only difference would be how long it would take for this to happen. “They they are not places where the war takes place. They are global, so they would affect all of us,” Bardeen pointed out. The results of the study were published in the journal Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres.

