injustice,-batman-arkham-and-more:-dc-games-on-sale-on-steam

In celebration of the DC FanDome, virtual event that takes place this Saturday (15), Steam has put on sale several famous games based on DC characters, with discounts of up to 86%. It’s a good opportunity to buy games from Batman, LEGO and series Injustice, for example.

Below, the Canaltech lists all the offers of the action. You can also check them on the official website here.

Batman Arkham

The biggest highlight of this game series is Batman: Arkham Knight, which is costing R$ 9,99 on Steam — a discount of 86% compared to the original amount, R$ 50,90.

Launched in 2015 , this is the latest title in the Arkham saga, in which the atypical peace in Gotham soon gives way to the chaos created by the Scarecrow. With the city evacuated, the villain brings together several other familiar enemies from the series, as well as a new threat: the mysterious Knight of Arkham, which gives the game its name. In addition, the game brought for the first time a fully playable Batmobile.

Batman: Arkham Knight (Photo: Disclosure /Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Check out other Batman game promotions:

Batman: Arkham City – Game of the Year Edition —BRL 9,24 (37% off)

—BRL 9,24 (37% off) Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition — R $9,12 (75% discount)

— R $9,12 (75% discount) Batman: Arkham Origins —BRL 9,24 (75% off)

Batman : Arkham VR – R$ 12,50 (75% discount)

LEGO DC

In the more “family” footprint, the best offer is LEGO DC Super- Villains, which costs R$ 25,98; ie 80% discount compared to the usual R$ 90,90.

In this game, players reverse roles: instead of being the good guys, they control the bad guys. In history, the Justice League disappears and is replaced by an unreliable group. You and the other characters must find out who they are and what happened in the city — after all, it’s not Claudinho without Buchecha, nor Joker without Batman.

As for the season pass, that contains 4 character packs and 6 new playable stages, costs R$ 9,98 ( 80% discount).

LEGO DC Super-Villains (Photo: Publicity/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Check out the other LEGO franchise offers:

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – R$ 12,129 (75% off)

– R$ 12,129 (75% off) LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes — R$ 9,49 (75% in discount)

LEGO Batman: The Videogame — R$ 9,24 (75% discount)

Injustice

On the part of fighting games, the highlight goes to Injustice 2: before for R$ 149,98, now for R$ 25,98, that is, 80% off.

In the plot universe, Superman becomes a dictator after seeing his wife, Lois Lane, killed. However, in Injustice 2, a new enemy appears: the Brainiac, an extraterrestrial robot that controls machines and collects miniature cities inside its ship. To defeat him, it will take a lot of beating with a vast catalog of DC characters.

Anyone who wants more characters and costumes can buy the Legendary Edition, which is also discounted: the game costs R$ 50,24 — 80% discount compared to the traditional value of R$ 149,99.

As for the DLC Infinite Transforms, which transforms equipment without spending Source Crystals, costs R$ 12 (37% discount).